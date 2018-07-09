This is where we get a clear picture of who will rise as a league champion or who is fighting for CIF playoff survival.
One league contest features two teams now playing in its third different league together since 2000. The other contest pits two Channel League foes against one another. The last one has had close battles in the last few seasons with margins decided by two touchdowns or less.
Here is the top trio of week nine contests for Oct. 19:
St. Joseph at Paso Robles
Why it matters: They’ve been Los Padres League opponents, then PAC-7 foes. Now, the Knights and Bearcats were placed in the all-new Mountain League as part of the Central Section realignment. The Knights will look to slow down the Bearcats’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback Hunter Barnhart, who helped bring new energy to Paso Robles after a slow start last season. Expect returning senior linebacker Zak Wilson to help lead the Knights’ defensive charge in aiming to slow down Barnhart.
Cabrillo at Santa Barbara
Why it matters: It’s been many years since the Conquistadores and the Dons have met on the football field. But now, both teams will get used to one another for years to come – as members of the renovated Channel League. Cabrillo head coach A.J. Pateras has some familiarity with the Dons and their head coach J.T Stone, with Pateras having been in the Channel League during his time at Ventura High as defensive coordinator. Pateras and the Cougars won the last meeting together over Stone and the Dons 50-21 in 2016.
Nipomo at Pioneer Valley
Why it matters: These games have been close. Since 2013, the winning team has won by a margin of 14 points or fewer. Titans head coach Tony Dodge, however, has struggled against the Panthers – losing two of the last three meetings including last year’s 13-10 defeat. Both teams no longer will open the season against one another – as they now have joined the Ocean League together and will go through the Central Section Division II gauntlet this fall.
