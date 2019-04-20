In continuation of this series, it is simple: There’s PLENTY of talent to look into in this region during the upcoming NCAA Spring Evaluation Period, including the next stop in this two-part series: San Luis Obispo County.
Here are some notable football prospects who I believe could see lots of visitors from four-year universities on campus:
Paso Robles
The recent success of Bailey Gaither (San Jose State), Jonathan Baldwin (Northern Arizona) and NFL bound tight end Josh Oliver (SJSU) makes Paso a suitable stop – and the Bearcats’ 2020 class has solid skill players to look into per my conversation with head coach J.R Reynolds.
It begins with wide receiver Seth Maldonado. Though he stands at 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, Maldonado was usually the first receiver to get open for the Bearcats. He found ways to sneak underneath linebackers on inside routes from the slot position and turn short grabs into first downs. He also proved he can win the foot race in man coverage and haul down the football.
A potential sleeper is 2020 prospect Garrison Thomas, who’s a tall cornerback at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds and comes with closing speed and sure tackling ability.
Atascadero
While the Greyhounds had a rather forgettable 0-10 season last year, 2020 prospect Seth Robasciotti was a bright spot.
On offense, the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder showed excellent concentration on catches before absorbing the big hit as a tight end. In plays that didn’t require running a route, Robasciotti showed excellent hand placement and drive on his blocks with the knack for planting the back of someone’s uniform to the ground.
Defensively, Robasciotti has a nice burst off the ball and doesn’t let up on plays, as he’ll chase ball carriers down the field until they get tussled to the turf. He’s beneficial on special teams too, with a wild man persona on punt coverage who wants to smash into the punt returner.
San Luis Obispo
On a traditional run-heavy team, the Tigers found a much needed aerial element through incoming senior Max Soltero.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder used his size to his advantage: Out-jumping cornerbacks for the football and showing focus on completing the catch, even with two defenders surrounding him and after taking a huge shoulder pad blast to the stomach. Soltero showed grit and athleticism en route to team highs in catches (34), receiving yards (563) and touchdown catches (six).
Mission Prep
Brian Kowall very well could be the best kept secret in the 805’s 2020 class.
He’s the latest workhorse back at a place that recently produced Cal star Patrick Laird – and he happens to be Laird’s cousin. Kowall totaled 2,000 rushing yards and showed incredible stamina throughout the whole year while playing 8-man football. He comes equipped with a stout 6-foot, 200-pound frame and clearly thrives after contact on the field.
Defensively, Dalton Strouss is undersized at 5-foot-8 and 230 pounds, but he proved to be a Sam Mills-type with his nose for the football – culminating in four interceptions plus 18 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Arroyo Grande
The Eagles continue to churn out powerhouse offensive linemen in their run-oriented attack.
The latest is the versatile Diego Huitron – who has bounced between center and guard but regardless of where he lines up, the 6-foot, 300-pounder is coming to dismantle anyone lining up across from him. He’s a class of 2020 prospect.
Tackle Matthew Allen (6-foot-5, 310 pounds, 2020 class) is another defensive lineman punisher who flattens defensive ends and comes with an impressive drive block in the run game. Even if he misses his blocking assignment, he looks for someone else to pummel into the ground. He’s lined up at both left and right tackle and also long snaps for the Eagles during punt formations.
Nipomo
Incoming senior quarterback Brayden Groshart not only has intriguing size, but at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, he’s a load to bring down as a runner. He runs with a fullback mindset on designed keeper runs.
But Groshart additionally proves he’s much more than someone who lines up behind the center. He adds pass-rushing energy and smarts as a defensive end/linebacker.
Class of 2021 prospect Keyshawn Pu’a adds to the Titans’ hard-nosed running element as a 6-foot, 215-pound smasher between the tackles. Pu’a is also a sure tackler on defense capable of collecting seven to 10 stops per game.