Jayson Garcia isn't forced to do too much at quarterback. Mainly just take care of the football.
That he did. But he also scored three touchdowns and combined for 153 total yards in Pioneer Valley’s 44-6 romp of Morro Bay. That performance and win now places the Panthers in this position: 3-0 in the Ocean League heading into their winner-take-all league battle against Nipomo this Friday.
And Garcia headlines this week’s Zo’s Gold Mines.
Garcia was recognized by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table as the Male Athlete of the Week for his efforts at quarterback against the Pirates. And in looking at his numbers, he’s done an effective job of managing the football for a usually run-heavy Panthers team.
According to Max Preps, Garcia has thrown five touchdown passes but just one interception. He only has 513 passing yards through eight games, but he’s added 529 rushing yards and a team-high eight rushing touchdowns to keep the Panthers unbeaten in league.
Sometimes you don’t need to ask your quarterback to throw 50 times a game or run the ball 30 times – just take care of the ball and make plays. Garcia has proven to do just that for a Panthers team in the hunt for a league title.
Other gold mines:
Michael Bourbon, Pioneer Valley football: He only had four carries, but they stretched for a total of 100 yards and one touchdown in the rout of Morro Bay.
Leondre Coleman and Cameron Iribarren, Lompoc football: They are hard to stop when they get going through the ground game. Both combined for 236 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the 28-11 victory over Santa Barbara.
Andrew Galindo, Lompoc football: He earned the label of “ball hawk” against the Dons – by intercepting three Santa Barbara passes on Saturday.
Jasper Kadlec, Santa Ynez football: He touched the football on offense three times – and scored all three times while accumulating 104 yards in the 42-8 rout of Cabrillo.
Alex Lammers, Santa Ynez football: Lammers had seven tackles, including 3.5 behind the line of scrimmage in the victory over Cabrillo.
Patrick Durham, Spencer Cothran and Danan Pacheco, Cabrillo football: The trio of defenders combined for 30 tackles and three tackles for a loss in the Friday contest against Santa Ynez.
Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria football: Despite the loss to Templeton in the high-scoring 56-40 defeat, Martinez combined for 217 yards and four touchdowns (three passing).
Kenny Dato, Santa Maria football: Dato rumbled his way to 141 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.
The Nipomo rushing attack: Facing a vastly improved San Luis Obispo team last Friday, the Titans gained 229 yards and scored four times through the ground game in the 34-13 romp.
Carmelo Hernandez, Nipomo football: “Tug boat” proved he can play receiver too – catching five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, all while averaging 19.6 yards a catch.
The Righetti running attack: The Pistol Wing-T wore down Arroyo Grande to the tune of 370 yards and five touchdowns in the 46-24 road win over the Eagles.
Kadin Byrne, Arroyo Grande football: Byrne had one of his better nights as a passer despite the loss to RHS: 17-of-24 for 140 yards and a 70.8 completion percentage.
Claire Alford, Righetti girls golf: Alford can now etch her name in the history books: The first-ever Mountain League Most Valuable Player on the golf course. Alford shot 76 to secure the nod on Monday during the league finals.
Tatiana Silva, Hancock women’s soccer: Two goals in one week is a solid accomplishment – the kind of accomplishment that got Silva to earn Female Athlete of the Week at the Round Table.