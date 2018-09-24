I never thought I would say this in the month of September: We’re at the halfway point of the high school football season.
This month is usually reserved for either homecoming week or week three of the prep football season. But each team in our region has now gone through the first five to six games of the year.
But hey, since we’re in the middle of the football season, you know what that means…
It’s time to start thinking about who will win the All-Area Most Valuable Player nod, which is what Zo’s Gold Mines will do this week.
Understand this: No one on this list is a clear-cut favorite, but rather guys capable of finishing the season as the MVP by Lee Central Coast Newspapers judging by the season’s they’ve put together so far this season. This list will either get shorter by season’s end or become a one-person race. Time will tell.
It’s definitely not an easy list to compile, but these guys have done enough to win me over. Maybe one or two of them, or all of them, stay in the race by season’s end.
Here now are the guys who I believe are early contenders to become the 2018 LCCN All-Area MVP:
Cameron Iribarren, quarterback, Lompoc: Like Andrew Jones, Boo Jackson, Torey Sims and Xavier Nix before him – Iribarren has continued the lineage of Brave quarterbacks who do damage with their legs. And the junior’s gutsy 164-yard rushing night against St. Joseph validates his chances of winning this award. His play has ignited the Brave offense.
Leondre Coleman, running back/linebacker, Lompoc: Coleman looks like he’s picked off where he left off as a linebacker – this time adding edge rusher to his game. He’s additionally provided the tough, inside yards on offense in the run game.
Cash Transeth, running back, Santa Ynez: Has seven combined touchdowns and 568 total yards from scrimmage – and a big reason why the Pirate offense re-established their high-scoring ways last Friday against Templeton.
Spencer Cothran, linebacker, Cabrillo: Sure, Cabrillo is 0-5, but Cothran’s play (team-high 66 tackles, 13.2 tackles per game according to Max Preps) has been among the reasons why the Conquistadores have shown improvement on defense.
Adan Solis, running back, Righetti: When you have 874 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and two games that saw you surpass the 200-yard mark, you’re going to land on this list. Oh, Solis rumbled to a season-high 212 yards against Dos Pueblos last Friday.
Caleb Thomas, offensive/defensive lineman, Righetti: The hardest dude to block one-on-one in this region. Has shown he’s capable of collecting nearly 20 tackles on any given night…from his defensive tackle spot.
Jayson Garcia, running back, Pioneer Valley: He’s explosive with the ball in his hands as both a running and receiving threat. Has 558 total yards from scrimmage.
Samuel Herrera, running back, Santa Maria: Could a Saint win the award for the second straight year? The sophomore Herrera has eight offensive touchdowns and has the most all-purpose yards (684) on the team.
Chase Artopoeus, quarterback, St. Joseph: He’s become the best pure passer in the region. Artopoeus has impressed with his zip to his throws, accuracy and composure during the Knights’ fast start. He’s also among the reasons why the Knight offense has scored past 30 points in five games this season.
Devin Guggia, running back, St. Joseph: He’s stepped up as the workhorse for the St. Joseph offense – and has shown to be capable of finishing any night as a 150 yards or more kind of running back.
Alex Sutton, fullback/linebacker, Orcutt Academy: Eight-man guys deserve love, too, and Sutton is a tackling machine with 12 stops for a loss for the Spartans. Oh, as head coach Ben Alberry reminded folks at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday, it’s hard to play defense and limit scoring in the eight-man realm with the breakout of shootouts imminent. But Sutton has helped energize a Spartans defense that’s surrendered 20 points or less in four games this season.
Ethan McCoy, running back/linebacker, Valley Christian Academy: He’s a blue-collar guy for Pete Fortier and the Lions. McCoy has been a threat to reach 10 tackles or more on any given Friday.
Keyshawn Pu’a, running back/linebacker, Nipomo: With the football, he’s a physical locomotive who has a team-high four rushing scores. Without the football, he’s averaged more than seven tackles per game from his linebacker spot.
Kadin Byrne, quarterback, Arroyo Grande: His legs and physical running ability are two chief reasons why the Eagles’ offense is hard to stop when it gets going. He has 11 combined touchdowns for the 5-1 Eagles.