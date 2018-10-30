This is definitely unlike any playoff challenge Lompoc High football has faced in the first round under head coach Andrew Jones.
Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley – 7-3 overall, averaging more than 36 points per game on offense and hailing from the South Coast League, considered one of the toughest leagues in Orange County next to the always monstrous Trinity League – is making the trek to Huyck Stadium this Friday to open the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
I started to look closely at the Cougars as I spent some time in my own film room. Here’s what I’ve discovered about Capistrano Valley before Friday’s game:
Nathan Manning can sling it, and run it
He’s the key that starts this high-powered offensive engine for Capistrano Valley.
Manning, a multi-sport athlete and Cal baseball commit, is a threat to throw for 300 or 400 yards a game in that offense. He’s shown to excel in running the Cougars’ Run-Pass-Option (R.P.O) offense as a thrower and runner.
Manning sometimes doesn’t need to extend plays when getting rushed. He’s shown to trust the blocking up front to distribute the ball in a span of three seconds after the ball is snapped while remaining in the pocket. He may rarely run the football, but when he tucks the ball in and finds an opening, he’s a threat to break loose for 20 to 60 yards.
Lastly, he’s turned four different CV receivers into 30-catch or more targets.
The Cougars are deep at receiver
When you’re a unit that has four different guys between 30 to 44 catches, and has three guys with nine touchdown receptions or more, you’ve proven you have no shortage of talent on the perimeter.
The Cougars clearly want to go to the air first from what I saw on film. Senior Jake Meyer is tops in receptions with 44. Junior Jack Haley has the most touchdown receptions at 13. Lastly, senior Blake Morgan is considered the deep threat with his average of 21.9 yards per catch according to Max Preps.
These guys are fluid route runners who find ways to get open quick. One thing I noticed: They love attacking the middle.
Yet, with a strong aerial attack comes the threat of facing multiple interceptions. This leads to my next point….
Capo Valley will be going against “The Regulators”
Defensive coordinator Dustin Davis proudly called his unit “The Regulators” on social media after snatching multiple takeaways and limiting the big plays against Santa Ynez in a key Channel League game.
And this Braves defense has been strong at forcing multiple takeaways toward the end of the regular season – with six different players snatching an interception according to Max Preps.
Andrew Galindo leads the way with five interceptions. Nick Dominguez and Oscar Tenorio have three picks apiece. Luke Gardner has emerged late in the season with his two picks, helping give LHS a strong glimpse of the future as Gardner is a junior.
Oh, from what I researched, the Cougars have this stat line that I discovered: They’re 1-3 in games when Manning throws two interceptions or more. If the LHS defense forces multiple interceptions right away, advantage LHS.
Keep an eye on the trenches
The big guys up front have some key battles that can help dictate the outcome of this contest.
All season long, the LHS offensive line has opened up running lanes for Cameron Iribarren and Leondre Coleman – turning LHS into a threat to total more than 400 rushing yards in a game. During one play against Cabrillo, LHS had three different linemen deliver a pancake block to CHS – planting them into the grass to free up Iribarren on his long touchdown run.
But this CV defensive line comes with studs.
Defensive tackle Juan Carlos Saldivar is a 5-foot-10, 265-pound trench penetrator who has 15 tackles for a loss according to Max Preps. Opposite of him is 6-foot-1, 235-pound Daniel Gutierrez, who has compiled eight stops behind the line. Then there’s bookend Patrick Giru – who has eight stops behind the line of scrimmage and a team-high 11 sacks.
I would imagine Jovany Lucatero will be assigned Saldivar for this game, while Jacob Nunez will account for Giru. Gera Hernandez may likely tangle with Gutierrez. Overall, I’m looking forward to seeing how the LHS front five fares against this CV defensive front.
Giles versus the LHS runners
Lastly, this is the last battle I can think of that can help determine the outcome of this playoff game.
Iribarren and Coleman have proven to be quite the two-headed monster for the Braves’ ground game. But James Giles, from what I saw on film, is one who comes with relentless pursuits – and is one who is usually not fooled on running plays.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Giles is an effective sideline-to-sideline machine for the Cougar defense. His ability to attack open gaps and stuff the run explains his team-high 116 tackles and 15 stops behind the line.
When LHS turns Iribarren and Coleman loose, the Brave offense can score at will. Getting past Giles is a huge key in opening up the running game.