Want a good trench match up? And have a legitimate reason to look away from wide receiver/cornerback battles or running back versus linebacker contests?
I’ve got two line of scrimmage battles for you to look forward to on Sept. 21 here in the area.
One battle in the trenches has happened before during the time they were Los Padres League rivals, while the other involves two possible San Jose State teammates or college rivals going at it.
Here are two behemoth slugfests to look forward to this Friday:
St. Joseph at Lompoc
The line of scrimmage battle: Alex Ontiveros (St. Joseph) against Juan DeLuna (Lompoc)
The breakdown: If you’ve closely scrutinized Lompoc’s defense in the last two seasons, you saw No. 54 plug the running lanes from his nose guard spot and free up the Brave linebackers to wreck havoc.
And if you’ve closely watched the Knights’ offensive line this season, the center/guard Ontiveros has been asked to use his 6-foot-2, 255-pound frame to move defensive linemen off to one side – in order to clear running lanes for Devin Guggia.
This is a crucial battle for both sides. If Ontiveros and the Knights’ line can withstand the three-year varsity starter DeLuna, advantage St. Joseph. But if DeLuna gets into the Knights’ backfield, advantage Lompoc.
These two will likely cross paths in the line of scrimmage. And I’m looking forward to this confrontation in the trenches.
Dos Pueblos at Righetti
The line of scrimmage battle: Angel Flores (Dos Pueblos) against Caleb Thomas (Righetti)
The breakdown: Flores is a 6-foot-5, 345-pound skyscraper of a lineman who anchors the right tackle spot for the Chargers. Thomas – at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds – moves up and down the line to rattle the opposing offensive line and backfield.
From what I’ve noticed in watching Dos Pueblos, the Chargers want to establish the run by going up Flores’ side. I’ve recognized that Flores sometimes needs just one viscous pop with his hands to win his one-on-one battle.
Thomas, though, requires more than just one smack of the palms to slow him down.
The reigning PAC-5 Most Valuable Player has a quick burst off the line and once he gets into the backfield – expect loss of yardage or a turnover. He’s the tone setter for that Righetti defense.
These guys could be future San Jose State Spartans. Both Flores and Thomas were offered by the Mountain West Conference University during the offseason. Thomas, though, holds more scholarship opportunities as UNLV, Tulane, New Mexico State and Cal Poly are trying to pilfer the Warrior through its offers.
Still, this match up in the trenches should be a lot of fun for anyone who wants to watch a good line of scrimmage slugfest.