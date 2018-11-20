For the second year in a row, we have a Santa Maria Valley representative in a section football championship game.
But this time, the area representative is trekking north through Highway 41 and playing for the CIF Central Section Division II title.
Righetti High has put together its dream season on the gridiron. Now, the Warriors are four quarters away from hoisting their first-ever CIF football championship.
However, their next opponent is – by far – the most explosive offensive team they’ll face all year long judging from both my evaluation of Tulare Union and its past history.
Here’s what you need to know about The Tribe and this matchup:
Offense
The Tribe can score…and score at will.
It’s been that way under longtime TUHS head coach Darren Bennett. They currently average 46.6 points per game after they needed 44 points to surpass Dinuba in the semifinals last Friday in their comeback win (Tulare Union was down by 16 entering the fourth quarter).
I’ll add this: Tulare Union once put 79 on the board against Porterville back in 2012. But lost that contest 86-79 in a game that didn’t need overtime.
This year’s Tribe offense is under the direction of quarterback Nathan Lamb. The senior – who is reportedly being courted by the likes of Oregon State, Sacramento State, Northern Arizona and San Diego State – has 46 touchdown passes, six interceptions and 3,865 yards, according to Max Preps.
He has a pair of wide receivers with nearly 80 receptions apiece, in sophomore Willie James (79 catches) and senior Darius Baker (78 receptions). Both have combined to catch 34 of Lamb’s 46 touchdown throws and are 1,000-yard receivers heading into this game. Baker is the skyscraper at 6-foot-6, 180 pounds. James is 6-feet tall with room to grow as a wideout.
When Lamb has time to throw, he’ll pick apart a defense in a hurry. It doesn’t help defenses either with the speed the Tribe has on the perimeter, as Lamb from what I’ve noticed only needs two seconds to deliver the ball to his targets.
While the running game may not have the most astronomical of numbers after the graduation of state record-breaker Kazmeir Allen, the duo of David Dailey and Donovan Smith still provide enough production to keep the Tribe offense balanced and explosive. Smith is the leader in rushing yards (551) and touchdowns (11) while Dailey comes in with 420 yards and nine touchdowns. Both backfield mates average more than five yards a carry.
The offensive line is a young unit, but they do enough to give Lamb time to throw and open up running lanes for the Tribe’s backfield duo.
Expect this offense to throw the ball 70% of the time in this contest.
Defense
There was a time when the Tribe defense went 25 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown this season.
But lately, some flaws have surfaced for this unit.
During the regular season, TUHS had two games that saw them surrender 33 points (36-33 win over Visalia Mt. Whitney) and 20 points (67-20 rout over Visalia Redwood).
But it’s been a different story in the playoffs.
Garces Memorial accumulated 391 total yards in the Tribe’s opening round 34-27 escape of the Rams. Dinuba racked up 424 offensive yards according to the Visalia Times Delta in the Tribe’s thrilling 44-37 win last Friday – a game that saw the Tribe needing to rally back from being down 30-14.
And they’re going against an offense that’s dropped an average of 38.8 points in 12 contests this season.
Not only that, Righetti runs a high-octane Pistol Wing-T offense. That’s the same scheme that San Mateo Serra ran at the Tribe in last year’s 76-43 romp in the CIF State Division 2-AA title game last December. Also in past years, TUHS has had its most defensive breakdowns against Pistol or Shotgun Wing-T offenses (Porterville under former head coach Rick Stewart once gave TUHS lots of fits with a similar offense).
The Tribe does have Fresno State cornerback commit Randy Jordan (who has moved over to safety), but the unit hasn’t generated many turnovers as of late. That’s not a good sign going against a Righetti offense that’s been one of the best at taking care of the football in this region.
The Outlook
I’ve got a good feeling this will be a high-scoring affair. But here’s the biggest key for the Warriors: They can’t get down by two touchdowns right away. The Tribe rarely gives up two-touchdown leads.
Righetti will have to neutralize the screen pass and force Lamb into situations where he forces his throws to help seal the win. Offensively, look for RHS to test the bookends and attack with sweeps and counters. If the Warriors get going on offense right away, it could be a long evening for the Tribe in their home field.