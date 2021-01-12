Who's up next? One of area's top players may have suited up for the last time

What kind of impact is the coronavirus pandemic having on area athletes, particularly football players?

Well, one of the area's top returning players, Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa, is now forced to cope with the possibility that he's played his last down of high school football and, possibly, his last game ever.

Nepa, a Righetti running back and safety, helped power the Warriors to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game as a sophomore in 2018.

In 2019, the Warriors went 7-4 and finished second to rival St. Joseph in the Mountain League standings. Nepa starred at running back and transitioned to free safety, becoming one of the Warriors' top defenders in the process.

Nepa was supposed to have a memorable ending to a stellar career in the fall of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has already postponed that and has fully jeopardized it from even taking place.

Though there is some chance a season does materialize, many senior athletes are forced to plan that it won't.

When contacted this week, Nepa said he's not currently planning on playing college ball, though he's still open to the prospect if the fit makes sense with his academic plans.

"As of now, I don’t plan on playing college ball," Nepa said. "However, I’ve applied to some UC’s and CSU’s and, if I get accepted, I may try to walk on if given an opportunity."

Over the last two seasons, Nepa has accumulated 1,555 rushing yards playing against the area's toughest competition in the Mountain League. He's done that on only 159 carries, averaging just under 10 yards per touch. He's scored 16 rushing touchdowns with 15 catches for 263 yards and four more scores.