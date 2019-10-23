Three area football games with league title implications will all kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night.
In the 11-man variety, St. Joseph (5-3, 1-0) will play at Arroyo Grande (6-3, 2-0) in a Mountain League showdown and Mission Prep (4-4, 2-0) will play at Templeton (7-1, 2-0), with the winner earning the Ocean League championship.
In the eight-man variety, Coast Union (8-0, 2-0) will play at Valley Christian Academy (3-3, 1-1). If the Lions pull the upset and make their Homecoming a happy one, they will earn a share of the Coast Valley League title. If the Broncos stay unbeaten, they will get the CVL title for themselves.
At press time, the St. Joseph-Arroyo Grande kickoff was set for Doug Hitchen Stadium at Arroyo Grande, with the gridiron finally ready for play after a re-construction project.
Last week, Arroyo Grande won 27-20 at Righetti. Paso Robles, thanks in large part to an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown and a subsequent successful onside kick, stunned St. Joseph with 13 points in the last three minutes, but the Knights hung on to win 21-20.
As they had the week before against Arroyo Grande, the Bearcats spurned overtime, went for two and failed, falling by the same 21-20 score they did the week before.
St. Joseph has a big-play threat in Darien Langley, who was used as a running back and receiver last week. Brett Burress ran for 116 yards. The St. Joseph defense was solid for the most part.
Devin Guggia, a leading St. Joseph back, did not suit up last week. His status was not known at press time.
Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal is a capable passer. The Eagles’ leading rusher, Caleb Tomasin, played in the Eagles’ last game after missing four games with an injury. The Eagles have another solid back, Mason Thompson.
Here is a look at some other games.
Mountain League
Righetti (6-2, 0-1) at Paso Robles (2-6, 0-2)
The banged up Warriors have lost two straight after a 6-0 start. Among others, Jake Steels, a top receiver and defensive back, has been sidelined by injury. Righetti will try to rebound behind strong-armed quarterback Logan Mortensen and a rushing attack that features the running of Christian Roseborough and Kidasi Nepa.
The Righetti attack will have to deal with a Paso Robles defense that has been decent for the most part in league play, despite the two league losses.
PAC 4 League
Atascadero (3-5, 1-1) at Nipomo (3-5, 1-1) The Greyhounds, who will be the visitors Friday night, played league leader San Luis Obispo tough before ultimately losing 28-20. They beat Pioneer Valley 24-10 last week.
The Titans lost 44-13 at San Luis Obispo last week after beating Pioneer Valley 17-3 in their league opener.
Both teams have solid backs, Keyshawn Pu’a for Nipomo (73 yards a game) and Jadon Prince for Atascadero (65 yards a game). Jesse Garza is a standout linebacker for the Titans.
San Luis Obispo (7-1, 2-0) at Pioneer Valley (1-7, 0-2)
The Panthers have a huge task ahead of them if they hope to pull an upset on their Homecoming. They will have to deal with big running-passing threat Emilio Corona, the Tigers’ quarterback. San Luis Obispo has solid running backs, Max Threlkel and Anthony Arroyo.
Defensive linemen Bruin Chapman, Oskar Ruiz, free safety Isaac Gonzalez and outside linebacker Adrian Anselesco figure to lead the Panthers as the unit tries to slow down the Tigers.
Ocean League
Morro Bay (3-5, 0-2) at Santa Maria (3-5, 0-2)
Quarterback Dominick Herrera and linebacker Sammy Herrera, both of whom average more than 100 yards a game rushing, figure to lead the home-standing Saints in this one as they try to trip up the improved Pirates and likely lock down an at-large berth into the CIF Central Section playoffs.
Channel League
Lompoc (5-3, 2-1) at San Marcos (3-5, 1-2)
Stung by a 27-21 loss at home at the hands of Santa Barbara that ended their years-long league games winning streak, the Braves will try to rebound. Leondre Coleman leads a typically productive Braves running game. Freshman quarterback Cavin Ross has been steady for the Braves.
The improved Royals have a good quarterback, Ben Partee, and a good running back, Henry Herrera.
Santa Ynez (3-5, 1-2) at Dos Pueblos (2-6, 2-1)
The Pirates, banged up earlier in the year, are healthier now. Linebackers Logan Ast and Christian Shaw will try to slow down a Dos Pueblos attack that features a reliable receiver, Baylor Huyck.
Santa Barbara (6-3, 3-0) at Cabrillo (0-8, 0-3)
The Cabrillo defense figures to have its hands full with a Santa Barbara offense that features heralded quarterback Deacon Hill. Linebacker Charlie Figueroa helps lead a good Dons defense.
Quarterback Zack Ramos helps lead a Cabrillo team that has struggled on both sides of the ball.
Meanwhile, Orcutt Academy (3-5, 2-1) will host Laton (2-6, 1-2) in a Central Sierra League eight-man game at Santa Ynez.
