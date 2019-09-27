{{featured_button_text}}
Righetti vs Dos Pueblos 1

Righetti's Jake Steels makes an Odell Beckham Jr-esque catch for a first down Friday against Dos Pueblos. Defending for the Chargers is Jonathan Flores. Steels was injured on the play and left the game with an ankle injury. Photo by Mike Eliason

 Mike Eliason, Contributed

Lompoc 28, St. Joseph 14

Righetti 35, Dos Pueblos 6

Templeton 54, Santa Ynez 10

Fresno Hoover 14, Nipomo 13

Garces Memorial 35, Pioneer Valley 0

Fresno Bullard 28, Arroyo Grande 21

Sanger 42, Paso Robles 14

San Luis Obispo 37, Hanford West 0

Morro Bay 27, Mira Monte 14

Visalia Central Valley Christian 62, Mission Prep 35

