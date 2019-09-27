Righetti 35, Dos Pueblos 6
Templeton 54, Santa Ynez 10 Fresno Hoover 14, Nipomo 13 Garces Memorial 35, Pioneer Valley 0
Fresno Bullard 28, Arroyo Grande 21
Sanger 42, Paso Robles 14
San Luis Obispo 37, Hanford West 0 Morro Bay 27, Mira Monte 14 Visalia Central Valley Christian 62, Mission Prep 35
Righetti vs Dos Pueblos 2
Righetti's (9) Jake Steels runs after the catch for a touchdown in the first quarter Friday against Dos Pueblos. Beginning the celebrations at the 30 yard line is Warriors' (1) Kidasi Nepa, along with (22) Ryan Boivin. Photo by Mike Eliason
Mike Eliason, Contributed
Righetti vs Dos Pueblos 1
Righetti's Jake Steels makes an Odell Beckham Jr-esque catch for a first down Friday against Dos Pueblos. Defending for the Chargers is Jonathan Flores. Steels was injured on the play and left the game with an ankle injury. Photo by Mike Eliason
Mike Eliason, Contributed
Righetti vs Dos Pueblos 3
Righetti's (22) Ryan Boivin closes in for a sack of Chargers QB Josiah Severson (13) in the First Quarter. Photo by Mike Eliason
Mike Eliason, Contributed
Righetti vs Dos Pueblos 4
Righetti's (30) Christian Roseborough is brought down by a host of Chargers after a gain in the First Quarter. Photo by Mike Eliason
Mike Eliason, Contributed
Righetti vs Dos Pueblos 5
Righetti's (33) Joseph Dockery closes in on Chargers QB Josiah Severson (13) in the Second Quarter. Photo by Mike Eliason
Mike Eliason, Contributed
Righetti vs Dos Pueblos 6
Righetti's QB Logan Mortensen looks downfield for the open reciever in the Second Quarter. Photo by Mike Eliason
Mike Eliason, Contributed
Righetti vs Dos Pueblos 7
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at
jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports