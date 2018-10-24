Week Nine
Mountain League
Who: St. Joseph (7-2, 3-0) at Righetti (8-1, 3-0).
Where: Warrior Stadium, Righetti High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: A live webcast will be available at www.santamariatimes.com. Times sports editor Joe Bailey will call the play-by-play. The pre-game show will start at 6:45 p.m.
St. Joseph outlook: With first-year coach Pepe Villasenor at the helm, the Knights have rolled through their inaugural Mountain League campaign so far, thanks mainly to a prolific offense. With QB Chase Artopoeus throwing the ball, usually to Trevor Cole or Damien Langley, and Devin Guggia running it St. Joseph has had no problem putting up points. The defense has not been as strong, but the unit has had its moments. DB Justin Maldonado helps lead the unit.
Righetti outlook: Like the Knights, the Warriors have had a successful campaign under a first-year coach, Righetti alum Tony Payne. Opponents have been prepared for the Warriors to pound the ball at them - they just haven't been able to stop it. Adan Solis (1,360 yards on the year, 21 touchdowns) runs for 151 yards a game, Kidasi Nepa averages 61 more, and Righetti routinely runs the ball for well over 225 yards a game. QB Logan Mortensen is out with a collarbone injury. That figures to hurt the passing game. Opponents have had a hard time running the ball against Righetti nose guard Caleb Thomas and throwing it against DB Jake Steels.
How the game shapes up: Both defenses figure to be challenged to contain the offenses, and this one should be close as the Foster Road rivals battle for the first Mountain League championship. Both teams are going to the CIF Central Section Playoffs, St. Joseph in Division 1 and Righetti in Division 2.
Ocean League
Who: Templeton (3-6, 2-2) at Nipomo (7-2, 4-0).
Where: Nipomo High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Templeton outlook: With Jack Trimble (2,071 yards through the air) throwing the ball and Shane Simonin (108 yards a game) running it, the Eagles have had no problem moving the ball this year. Their trouble has come on the defensive side of the ball. The Eagles have scored 271 points but they've given up 349. They've also hurt themselves with mistakes at some critical times.
Nipomo outlook: The offense floundered but the defense had a big night as the Titans edged Pioneer Valley 14-13 in a showdown at Pioneer Valley for first place last Friday night. Lineman Carmelo Hernandez, MLB Jesse Garza and strong safety Anthony Perez help anchor the unit. QB Brandon Groshart has thrown for about 1,100 yards this year. He's hit some big passes. Ricky Iniguez and Keyshawn Pu'a are steady running backs.
How the game shapes up: Templeton figures to push Nipomo, but the outcome doesn't figure to be in doubt near the wire and the Titans figure to win and put the wrap on an unbeaten inaugural Ocean League campaign. Nipomo is assured of a spot in the Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.
Who: Pioneer Valley (5-4, 3-1) at Santa Maria (3-6, 1-3).
Where: Ralph Baldiviez Stadium, Santa Maria High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Pioneer Valley outlook: The Panthers took a tough loss against Nipomo last week. One of the better running teams in the area, Pioneer Valley's ground game is fairly balanced with Michael Bourbon (77 yards a game), QB Jayson Garcia (63) and Tommy Nunez (59). The Panthers aren't a very prolific passing team, but Garcia has connected on the deep ball every so often. DB Steven Fuerte and DT Alejandro Zepeda help lead a a defense that contained a decent Nipomo offense last week.
Santa Maria outlook: After saying so long to the CIF Southern Section by winning the Northern League championship and making it to the Division 12 final in 2017, the Saints have had a horrible time with injuries this season. Sammy Herrera (717 yards, 11 TDs), QB Dominick Martinez (539 yards) and Kenny Dato (451) are Santa Maria's three leading rushers. None of them have played in every game this year. The Saints' defense has had a hard time this season.
How the game shapes up: The underdog Saints will have to up their game to have a shot against the Panthers. Pioneer Valley is assured a spot in the Central Section Division 2 playoffs. Santa Maria, which is in Division 3, can petition to try to get in. Whether or not the Saints play any more football in 2018 after this week might depend on the outcome of this game.
Channel League
Who: Cabrillo (0-9, 0-4) at Lompoc (7-2, 4-0).
Where: Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KPEG 100.9 FM.
Cabrillo outlook: The Conquistadores have simply had a hard time of it this year. They have put themselves in some good positions, often only to hurt themselves with mistakes. The team leaders are the same ones they've had all year, RB Tito Miza (706 yards, five rushing touchdowns), and LBs Spencer Cothran and Patrick Durham.
Lompoc outlook: QB Cameron Iribarren (87 yards a game rushing, 81 passing) accounts for an average of 168 yards of total offense an outing. Leondre Coleman, who's also the team leader on defense at linebacker, is the team's leading rusher, with 94 yards a game and eight touchdowns on the year. Lompoc is characteristically run-oriented, but the Braves do have two capable receivers, Ryan Morgan and Christian Tenorio. Morgan has missed most of the season with a collarbone injury, but perhaps could return if the Braves make a playoff run. The defense has usually been steady.
How the game shapes up: The last several years has seen a series of lopsided Lompoc wins in the Big Game between the teams. This one figures to be no different.
Who: Santa Ynez (5-4, 2-2) at San Marcos (2-7, 1-3).
Where: San Marcos High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KUHL 1440 AM.
Santa Ynez outlook: The Pirates' usually reliable defense slipped in a key 35-28 league loss to Dos Pueblos last week. Still, Santa Ynez figures to get into the Southern Section playoffs if it wins as expected in this outing and finishes third by itself, though a Santa Barbara win over Dos Pueblos could complicate things. The Pirates roll behind Cash Transeth (91 yards a game average) in the rushing game. Jasper Kadlec averages 56 yards a game in receptions. Santa Ynez's fortunes have perked up since versatile back Anthony Gills' return from an injury.
San Marcos outlook: Senior Tommy Schaeffer's running has been one constant for the Royals. Schaeffer has run for 718 yards on the year and averages 80 yards a game. The defense has had trouble stopping people.
How the game shapes up: Santa Ynez figures to win quite easily, but the Pirates' collective psyche could be affected by the Thursday night Dos Pueblos-Santa Barbara outcome. If favored Dos Pueblos wins, the Pirates finish in third by themselves with a win Friday night and likely make the playoffs. If Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez both win, it's a three-way tie for second and who would hold the edge in the tiebreaker would be uncertain since the three teams will have split against each other.
Other games: Mountain League: Paso Robles (2-7, 0-3) at Atascadero (0-9, 0-3), 7 p.m. Broadcast: KJUG 98.1 FM, voiceofpaso.com. Ocean League: Morro Bay (1-8, 0-4) at San Luis Obispo (6-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN 1280 AM. Channel League: Dos Pueblos (6-3, 3-1) at Santa Barbara (5-4, 2-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, San Marcos High School. Broadcast: none. Camino League: Bishop Diego (3-6, 0-3) at Thousand Oaks (0-9, 0-3), 7 p.m. Broadcast: n/a. Eight-man, Central Sierra League: Mission Prep (9-0, 6-0) at Orcutt Academy (7-2, 5-1), Pioneer Valley High School, 7 p.m. Coast Valley League: Valley Christian Academy (5-2, 2-0) at Coast Union (2-6, 2-0), 7 p.m. Bye: Arroyo Grande.