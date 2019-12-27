Vote: Who do you think is the Central Coast Player of the Year?

The Candidates

Kidasi Nepa, Righetti, Jr., RB-S: Nepa had a tremendous junior season for the Warriors. He was counted on to be their workhorse back, but ended up playing so many different roles throughout the season. He took over the starting safety spot and really stood out there, becoming one of the Warriors' top defenders as he continued to produce on the offensive side of the ball. Righetti was absolutely decimated by injuries (like several area teams were), but Nepa continued to lead and make an impact on the field. The Warriors' season definitely didn't end like the team had wanted, but Nepa never wavered. Righetti went 7-4 (after a 6-0 start) and was bounced in the first round of the CIF-CS D2 playoffs. Righetti coach Tony Payne continually praises this kid's ability, leadership and work ethic and I can't wait to see what he has in store for his 2020 senior season.