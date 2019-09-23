Lompoc defender Anthony Arias tries to stay close to Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal during a non-league game played at Pioneer Valley High School on Sept. 13. Arroyo Grande won 30-24. Royal had another big game against Nipomo, lifting the Eagles to a 21-6 win.
Kidasi Nepa returns a kick during a non-league game in Santa Maria. Nepa had four carries for 153 yards and three touchdowns against Soledad on Friday.
Peter Klein
JJ Lombrana had 152 yards rushing against Buena on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez passes against Golden Valley last week. On Friday, Martinez rushed for 243 yards and two scores in the Saints' 31-21 win at Visalia's Mt. Whitney.
Len Wood Staff
Peter Klein, Contributor
San Luis Obispo's Landon Nelson intercepts a Bennett Redell pass during Santa Ynez's game Friday night in San Luis Obispo.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) is brought down by Cate High's Will Anderson (22). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
We've got a new batch of primetime players for Week Four.
Yes, there are some new faces up for Player of the Week, but there are some veteran playmakers.
Kidasi Nepa is a vet, though he's just a junior. And he only need four carries to top 153 yards and score three times against Soledad. Nepa has had a stellar junior year this far at Righetti. (Just about everyone on that roster is playing at a very high level).
Surprisingly, Nepa hasn't won Player of the Week yet, though he was named Round Table Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Joe Arriola is a new face. The Pioneer Valley Panther WR-DB had a HUGE game up at Paso, with a pick-six, another interception and a touchdown catch as the Panthers nearly stunned the Bearcats.
Arriola is up for the first time.
Cabrillo running back JJ Lombrana is another new guy, though he's having a sold season for a struggling Cabrillo team. Lombrana topped 150 yards rushing at Buena Friday.
Dominick Martinez, from Santa Maria, is another guy who has been up week-in and week-out, though he's yet to win it yet. Martinez had, perhaps, his best game this season with 243 yards rushing and two scores in a big revenge road win at Mt. Whitney.
Ethan Royal piloted AG to a win over neighborhood rival Nipomo. Royal threw a TD and ran for two scores as the Eagles 21-6 in Nipomo. Royal's game was particularly crucial due to the Eagles not having star running back Caleb Tomasin, who was on crutches with a serious leg injury.
Landon Nelson hasn't been a nominee before and he's a pure defensive guy. The SLO DB had some bone-jarring hits against Santa Ynez as the Tigers moved to 3-1. He had 7 total stops and three tackles-for-loss, a rare total for a DB.
Then there's Alex Sutton, from Orcutt Academy, who did what he always seems to do: Dominate the 8-man game. Sutton is like three or four MVP players combined into one: He had 185 yards rushing, threw a TD pass, 11 tackles and 2 sacks on defense as the Spartans got their first win of the year.
