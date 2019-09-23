{{featured_button_text}}

We've got a new batch of primetime players for Week Four.

Yes, there are some new faces up for Player of the Week, but there are some veteran playmakers.

Kidasi Nepa is a vet, though he's just a junior. And he only need four carries to top 153 yards and score three times against Soledad. Nepa has had a stellar junior year this far at Righetti. (Just about everyone on that roster is playing at a very high level).

Surprisingly, Nepa hasn't won Player of the Week yet, though he was named Round Table Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Joe Arriola is a new face. The Pioneer Valley Panther WR-DB had a HUGE game up at Paso, with a pick-six, another interception and a touchdown catch as the Panthers nearly stunned the Bearcats.

Arriola is up for the first time. 

Cabrillo running back JJ Lombrana is another new guy, though he's having a sold season for a struggling Cabrillo team. Lombrana topped 150 yards rushing at Buena Friday.

Dominick Martinez, from Santa Maria, is another guy who has been up week-in and week-out, though he's yet to win it yet. Martinez had, perhaps, his best game this season with 243 yards rushing and two scores in a big revenge road win at Mt. Whitney. 

Ethan Royal piloted AG to a win over neighborhood rival Nipomo. Royal threw a TD and ran for two scores as the Eagles 21-6 in Nipomo. Royal's game was particularly crucial due to the Eagles not having star running back Caleb Tomasin, who was on crutches with a serious leg injury.

Landon Nelson hasn't been a nominee before and he's a pure defensive guy. The SLO DB had some bone-jarring hits against Santa Ynez as the Tigers moved to 3-1. He had 7 total stops and three tackles-for-loss, a rare total for a DB. 

Then there's Alex Sutton, from Orcutt Academy, who did what he always seems to do: Dominate the 8-man game. Sutton is like three or four MVP players combined into one: He had 185 yards rushing, threw a TD pass, 11 tackles and 2 sacks on defense as the Spartans got their first win of the year.

Thank you guys for reading and voting. 

Kidasi Nepa, Righetti, RB: 4 carries, 153 yards, 3 TDs

Joe Arriola, Pioneer Valley, WR-DB: 20-yard TD catch, 2 INTs, INT return TD, 5 total tackles.

JJ Lombrana, Cabrillo, RB: 29 carries, 152 yards, TD.

Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria, QB: 24 carries, 243 yards, 2 TDs; 

Ethan Royal, Arroyo Grande, QB: 14 of 22 passing, 169 yards, TD; 14 carries, 49 yards, 2 TDs

Landon Nelson, SLO, DB: 7 total tackles, 3 TFLs, INT.

Alex Sutton, Orcutt Academy, RB-LB: 185 yards rushing, TD; passing TD, 11 tackles, 2 sacks, forced fumble.

