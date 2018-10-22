Y'all showed out in Week Nine.
We've got a ton of primetime players from across the Central Coast up for Player of the Week after balling out.
Let's start with Carmelo Hernandez in Nipomo. The three-sport standout led the charge on defense, limiting a high-powered Pioneer Valley rushing attack while making 10 total tackles and 4 TFLs with 1 1/2 sacks. He also carried the ball a bit. Just a solid all-around game from the veteran player.
Then a sophomore at Santa Maria, Samuel Herrera, carried the rock 32 times against Morro Bay, racking up 188 yards and four TDs. This kid has been a revelation for the Saints.
Cameron Iribarren accounted for four TDs in a 40-point home win over San Marcos on Homecoming.
Jasper Kadlec continues to make big plays for Santa Ynez. He scored twice for the Pirates in a tough loss to Dos Pueblos. Kadlec has been an MVP-like player for the Pirates this year, seeming to score or make big plays no matter who the Pirates are playing.
Chase Artopoeus threw four more TD passes last week in a win at Paso Robles. He's had a tremendous senior year and it all comes down to Friday night, playing against his former team for a Mountain League title.
Artopoeus and Kadlec seem to be up every week, but don't get a ton of votes. I don't care. I'll put these dudes up every week because they deserve it.
Adam Aldana showed out for VCA on a Thursday, rushing for nearly 300 yards while also blocking a punt for a TD and forcing a couple fumbles.
Up north, SLO QB Emilio Corona had a huge game as he rallied the Tigers past Templeton, throwing four TDs while also rushing for 80 yards.
Carmelo Hernandez, Nipomo RB-DL: 5 carries, 25 yards; 10 tackles (8 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovered.
Samuel Herrera, Santa Maria RB: 32 carries, 188 yards, 4 TDs.
Cameron Iribarren, Lompoc QB: 4 for 8 passing, 97 yards, 2 TDs; 4 carries, 53 yards, 2 TDs.
Jasper Kadlec, Santa Ynez WR: 3 carries, 54 yards, TD; 1 catch, 24 yards, TD.
Chase Artopoeus, St. Joseph QB: 4 touchdown passes in 49-14 win at Paso.
Adam Aldana, VCA RB: 31 carries, 275 rushing, two TDs; blocked a punt and returned for a TD; 2 fumbles caused, recovered.
Emilio Corona, SLO QB: 24 for 36 passing, 294 yards, 4 TDs, INT; 8 carries, 80 yards rushing.