Week Three was the week of the running QB.
Dominick Martinez, Emilio Corona and Tyler Kaschewski are all three QBs who had more success running the ball last week than passing.
Martinez had over 200 rushing yards as Santa Maria dominated Bakersfield Golden Valley. Santa Maria had more than 450 rushing yards as a team. Martinez scored twice.
Corona topped 230 passing yards and 117 rushing yards against Templeton, whose quarterback, Tyler Kaschewski, had another dynamic performance for the second straight week with 103 passing yards and 139 rushing yards.
On the 8-man level, Tyler McCoy threw four TDs and rushed for three more. He also had 15 tackles on defense.
Vote for Player of the Week
Then we have the ultra-rare performance from Diego Macias. The Righetti senior made 10 kicks (9 PATs and a 39-yard field goal) and also scored on a 12-yard run. You don't see that state line too often.
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez carried the Panthers to their first win of the year with 190 rushing yards and two scores against Cabrillo.
Mark Rush is up this week after he came up with the game-clinching INT late against Lompoc.
Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria, QB: 17 carries, 212 yards, 2 TDs; 3 of 9 passing, 34 yards.
Diego Macias, Righetti, RB-K: rushing TD, 9-for-9 on PATs, 39-yard field goal.
Mark Rush, Arroyo Grande, DB: 5 total tackles, game-winning INT vs. Lompoc
Tommy Nunez, Pioneer Valley, RB: 29 carries, 190 yards, 2 TDs.
Emilio Corona, SLO, QB: 12 for 18, 230 yards, 3 TDs passing; 13 carries, 117 yards, TD.
Tyler Kaschewski, Templeton, QB: 6 for 9 passing, 103 yards; 18 carries, 139 yards, 2 TDs.
Tyler McCoy, VCA, QB-LB: 3 rushing TDs, 4 passing TDs; 15 tackles on defense, 2 INTs, fumble recovery.