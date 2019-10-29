We are down to the next-to-last Player of the Week of the regular season.
And we've got a full deck.
Nine players are up for the Week. Yes. Nine.
So let's get right into it.
Hunter Barnhart, St. Joseph QB: 30-yard TD pass, 2-point conversion run (Full stats unavaiable). Sheldon Canley, Lompoc RB: 13 carries, 272 yards rushing, 4 TDs. Kidasi Nepa, Righetti RB: 16 carries, 190 yards, 2 TDs. Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria QB: 14 carries, 186 yards, 4 TDs; 9 of 18 passing, 103 yards.
Tyler Kaschewski, Templeton QB: 3 for 7 passing, 27 yards, 13 carries, 151 yards, TD.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
Cade McNamee, Cabrillo DE/TE: 25-yard INT return TD, 3 tackles.
Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara QB: 28 of 34 passing, 358 yards, 6 TDs; rush TD. Emilio Corona, SLO QB: 17 of 31 passing, 190 yards, 2 TDs, INT; 10 carries, 103 yards 3 TDs. Keyshawn Pu'a Nipomo QB-RB: 3 for 4 passing, 61 yards, TD; 32 carries, 185 yards, 3 TDs.
102519 MB SM football 03.jpg
Santa Maria's Andres Vargas (8) celebrates his long field goal with Andres Cuevas (23) against Morro Bay.
Len Wood, Staff
102519 MB SM football 02.jpg
Santa Maria's Jason Sanchez brings down Morro Bay's (10).
Len Wood, Staff
102519 MB SM football 01.jpg
Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez straight arms a Morro Bay player on a long run.
Len Wood, Staff
102519 MB SM football 04.jpg
Santa Maria's Julius Booker runs against Morro Bay.
Len Wood Staff
102519 MB SM football 05.jpg
Santa Maria's Alex Rodriguez runs past Morro Bay's Frankie Woulbroun.
Len Wood Staff
102519 MB SM football 06.jpg
Santa Maria's Jovanny Garcia runs against Morro Bay.
Len Wood Staff
102519 MB SM football 07.jpg
Santa Maria vs. Morro Bay
Len Wood Staff
102519 MB SM football 08.jpg
Santa Maria's Andres Cuevas tackles a Morro Bay runner.
Len Wood Staff
102519 MB SM football 09.jpg
Santa Maria's Luis Sanchez stops Morro Bay runner.
Len Wood Staff
102519 MB SM football 10.jpg
Santa Maria's Gavin Kopp breaks up a pass to Morro Bay's Westin Mace.
Len Wood Staff
102519 MB SM football 11.jpg
Santa Maria's Murad Alamari passes against Morro Bay.
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 03.jpg
Valley Christian Academy's Josiah Heller runs after catching a pass against Coast Union.
Len Wood, Staff
102519 CU VCA football 01.jpg
Valley Christian Academy's Matthew Holihan gets by Coast Union's Damian Fernandez to score the Lions' first touchdown during Friday night's game in Santa Maria. Coast Union won 61-30.
Len Wood, Staff
102519 CU VCA football 02.jpg
Valley Christian Academy's Tyler McCoy runs the ball as Coast Union's Miguel Ramirez attempts to strip the ball.
Len Wood, Staff
102519 CU VCA football 04.jpg
Valley Christian Academy's Timmy Trenkle runs after catching a pass as Coast Union's Emiliano Pe'a and Cristian Castillo try to bring him down.
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 05.jpg
Valley Christian Academy's Tyler McCoy gets brought down by Coast Union's Diego Fernandez.
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 06.jpg
Coast Union vs. Valley Christian Academy.
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 07.jpg
Valley Christian Academy's Matthew Holihan gets loose for a long touchdown run against Coast Union.
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 08.jpg
Coast Union's Damian Fernandez takes off on a touchdown run against Valley Christian Academy.
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 09.jpg
Valley Christian Academy's Jared Moore celebrates a long catch against Coast Union.
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 10.jpg
Valley Christian Academy's Matthew Holihan gets past Coast Union's Damian Fernandez to score.
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 11.jpg
Valley Christian Academy's Tyler McCoy Coast Union's Cristian Castillo
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 12.jpg
Coast Union's Emiliano Pe'a bounces off Valley Christian Academy defenders.
Len Wood Staff
102519 CU VCA football 13.jpg
Coast Union's Cristian Castillo catches a two-point conversion in front of Valley Christian Academy's Jared Moore.
Len Wood Staff
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 02.jpg
St. Joseph's Diego Castillo (18) celebrates in the end zone with Patrick Heard (10) following a touchdown reception during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande Friday night.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 01.jpg
St. Joseph receiver Noah Skarda finds running room during Friday's Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Skarda helped the Knights beat the Eagles 21-14 for their fourth straight win.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 03.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart drops back to pass during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 04.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart scrambles away from Arroyo Grande's Jacob Lewis for a big gain during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Barnhart threw for one touchdown in the Knights' 21-14 win over the Eagles.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 05.jpg
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 06.jpg
Caleb Tomasin works to gain yards against Noe Carlos of St Joseph
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 07.jpg
Brock Marcois kicks a field goal in the first half of a Mountain League against Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 08.jpg
Patrick Heard leaps to make a catch in front of Sabastian Angulo of Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 09.jpg
Noe Carlos fights off the block of Arroyo Grande lineman Matthew Allen during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 10.jpg
Jayce Gamble pulls down Arroyo Grande runner Ethan Royal during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 11.jpg
Noe Carlos tackles Caleb Tomasin during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 12.jpg
Darien Langley runs past Sam Calder of Arroyo Grande during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 13.jpg
Jayce Gamble forces a fumble during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 14.jpg
Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal runs during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 15.jpg
Tyler Williams tackles Caleb Tomasin during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 16.jpg
Darien Langley returns a kick during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 17.jpg
Michael Madrigal helps bring down the Arroyo Grande runner during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 02.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Andres Vargas (21) trips up San Luis Obispo wide receiver Max Soltero (12) during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 01.jpg
San Luis High defender Luke Edwards puts the hit on Pioneer Valley wide receiver Elias Martinez during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 03.jpg
Pioneer Valley free safety Isaac Gonzales (in black) takes San Luis Obispo running back Max Threlkel (in white) to the turf during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 04.jpg
San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona (11) puts the brakes on as Pioneer Valley's Andres Vargas prepares for the tackle during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 05.jpg
Pioneer Valley High cornerback Daniel Vasquez (25) tries to stop San Luis High's Carson Leedom during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 06.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Andres Vargas (21) trips up San Luis Obispo wide receiver Max Soltero (12) during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 07.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Oskar Ruiz (far left in black) drags San Luis Obispo wide receiver Sam Ruth out of bounds during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 08.jpg
San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona (11) puts the brakes on as Pioneer Valley's Andres Vargas prepares for the tackle during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 09.jpg
Pioneer Valley High cornerback Daniel Vasquez waits patiently for play to resume during Friday night's Homecoming game against San Luis Obispo High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 10.jpg
San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona tries to break through the tackles of two Pioneer Valley High defenders during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 11.jpg
Pioneer Valley wide receiver Christian Morin is stopped by a host of San Luis Obispo Tigers during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 12.jpg
San Luis High defender Luke Edwards (in white) leaps through the air to stop Pioneer Valley wide receiver Elias Martinez during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 13.jpg
Pioneer Valley High cornerback Daniel Vasquez (25) lays a hit on San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 Pioneer SLO Football 14.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Andres Vargas (21) lays a hit on San Luis Obispo wide receiver Max Soltero during Friday night's Homecoming game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 02.jpg
Lompoc's Gavin Townes tries makes a move around San Marco's Isaac Sotelo during a game Friday at San Marcos High School.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 01.jpg
Lompoc's Christian Duarte-Tenorio makes a move around San Marco's Isaac Sotelo during a game Friday at San Marcos High School.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 03.jpg
Lompoc's Bradley Waite looks to pass during a game against San Marcos High Friday at San Marcos High School.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 04.jpg
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley (20) fights of tackles as he runs the ball against San Marcos during a game Friday at San Marcos High School. Canley had four rushing touchdowns and 265 yards on the ground in the Braves' 48-20 win.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 05.jpg
Lompoc's Gavin Townes runs the ball around San Marco's Isaiah Jones during a game Friday October 25, 2019 at San Marcos High School.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 06.jpg
Lompoc vs San Marcos
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 07.jpg
Lompoc vs San Marcos
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 08.jpg
Lompoc vs San Marcos
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 09.jpg
Lompoc vs San Marcos
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 10.jpg
Lompoc vs San Marcos
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
102519 LHSvsSanMarcos FB 11.jpg
Lompoc vs San Marcos
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at
jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports