We are down to the next-to-last Player of the Week of the regular season.

And we've got a full deck. 

Nine players are up for the Week. Yes. Nine.

So let's get right into it. 

Here they are:

Hunter Barnhart, St. Joseph QB: 30-yard TD pass, 2-point conversion run (Full stats unavaiable).

Sheldon Canley, Lompoc RB: 13 carries, 272 yards rushing, 4 TDs.

Kidasi Nepa, Righetti RB: 16 carries, 190 yards, 2 TDs.

Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria QB: 14 carries, 186 yards, 4 TDs; 9 of 18 passing, 103 yards.

Tyler Kaschewski, Templeton QB: 3 for 7 passing, 27 yards, 13 carries, 151 yards, TD.

Cade McNamee, Cabrillo DE/TE: 25-yard INT return TD, 3 tackles.

Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara QB: 28 of 34 passing, 358 yards, 6 TDs; rush TD.

Emilio Corona, SLO QB: 17 of 31 passing, 190 yards, 2 TDs, INT; 10 carries, 103 yards 3 TDs.

Keyshawn Pu'a Nipomo QB-RB: 3 for 4 passing, 61 yards, TD; 32 carries, 185 yards, 3 TDs.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

