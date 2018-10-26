Try 1 month for 99¢

Joe and 'Zo are getting you ready for all of tonight's action!

We've got the Battle for the Shield, The Big Game and the Main Street Classic tonight.

If you can't make it out to a game, be sure to visit santamariatimes.com at 6:45 p.m. for our live webcast as Righetti hosts St. Joseph in a battle for Mountain League supremacy.

You can also follow all of our reporters twitter coverage from games in your area online starting at 6:45

Lorenzo J Reyna - Lompoc vs Cabrillo - @LorenzoJReynaSm

Kenny Cress - Santa Maria vs Pioneer Valley - @KennyCressSMT

Elliott Stern - Mission Prep vs Orcutt Academy - @SMTSidelines

