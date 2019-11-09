The way this one was going, it figured that whoever had the ball last would win the football game.
It did not go down that way.
It did not go down that way because Valley Christian Academy defensive back Sean Swaim picked off Camarillo Beacon Hill quarterback Cole Burke's deep pass on the last play of the game, preserving a 60-54 win for the host Lions over the Gryphons at VCA Saturday night in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 8-man Playoffs.
The teams had spent the fourth quarter swapping the lead before Lions quarterback Tyler McCoy scooped up his own fumble at the Beacon Hill 30 and sprinted down the left side and into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown run with 1:01 left.
The McCoy touchdown snapped a 54-all tie and turned out to be the last points of the game. McCoy's two-point conversion pass for Swaim failed.
The Lions (5-4) will play at top-seeded Bloomington Christian (7-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday night in the quarterfinals. The Gryphons finished 3-7.
Beacon Hill wiped out the 13-0 lead the Lions had in the second quarter and went ahead 32-26 with 2:54 left in the third. The lead seesawed after that.
The Gryphons, down 54-48 and down to their last chance on a fourth-and-15 from their own 21, made the most of it.
The Lions couldn't get to Burke in time with their pass rush, and Burke hit his wide open receiver for a 59-yard touchdown pass to tie it up at 54-all. The Lions stopped the two-point conversion run.
VCA's Andres Taborga made one of the biggest plays of the game, recovering the onside kick at the Gryphons 39. Matthew Holihan, who gave VCA big runs all night, went 13 yards on the first play from scrimmage after that.
McCoy scored the eventual winning touchdown on the next play.
VCA's pass rush was usually either boom or bust — the Lions would either sack Burke or force a hurried pass that was way off target, or they couldn't quite get home and Burke would connect for either a big gain or a touchdown.
Burke connected for one of those big gains, a 35-yarder, when he faced fourth-and-10 from his own 15 after the last McCoy touchdown.
Holihan sacked Burke for a six-yard loss on the next play. It would have been more, but Burke was ruled down by contact before he threw the ball wildly backward.
Swaim intercepted Burke's pass on the next play to seal it.
The Gryphons' last lead was 48-46. They grabbed the lead back one play after Holihan went 43 yards off right tackle to put VCA up 46-40.
After the big Gryphons 65-yard touchdown pass, the Lions drove 41 yards to go ahead for good. With his team on the Beacon Hill 1, McCoy's back slipped and fell as McCoy was about to hand the ball off. Unruffled, McCoy simply went around the left side and scored.
McCoy hit Swaim with the two-point conversion pass to make it 54-48.
The Gryphons responded with the tying touchdown, but the McCoy and Swaim heroics would follow later, and the Lions had a post-season win.
