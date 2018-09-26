On this fall Wednesday evening, Cabrillo football hit the road and waited for the sun to fall behind the marine layer to practice.
They stashed their shoulder pads, helmets and cleats and took the near 20-minute drive up Highway 1 to hit one another and practice against each other.
But at this field, and unlike their home field on the CHS campus, the Conquistadores were at a new practice venue with stadium lights. They also have the Duane Wolf Fitness Center and the Army and Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) Main Exchange building nestled between them while the sound of pads clanking against one another helps fill the night time air. Lastly, this field has what the Conquistadores will be playing on this Friday at San Marcos High against Dos Pueblos: Sprint Turf.
Cabrillo managed to work out a deal to allow the Conquistadores to utilize the football field at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sept. 26, in an effort to help prepare them for games that will be played on synthetic sprint turf much like the Friday Channel League opener against the Chargers.
The field on base is mainly used for personal training tests and squadron flag football games. But as head coach AJ Pateras pointed out, he and the CHS staff had been working to hold practices on base since last year. And now Cabrillo players can run around inside VAFB.
“Our coaches on base started the talks and were able to find a way (to use it),” Pateras said through text message. “Lights and turf is a huge asset – and we lack those things at our school. We wanted to find a way to get access to those things as we play half of our schedule on turf and we play under the lights.”
Wednesday marked the first time that Cabrillo football held a live night time practice during the fall season at VAFB.
“It was important to me that our kids got the opportunity to prepare under the lights and on the turf surface. Tonight (Wednesday) will be the first practice of hopefully many years of doing this,” Pateras said.
Pateras – himself a military veteran who served in the Army – pointed out that there are players and coaches who either live or work on base. Some players, additionally, are the son of a retired Air Force veteran.
One man on base is offensive line coach Ari Uzo-Okereke, who works as a range control officer. Secondary coach Marvin Burley has also made his rounds on base as an Army recruiter.
The effort to get CHS football to run around the VAFB field was a joint effort – one that included convincing and support from the CHS administration and the Lompoc Unified School District to make this a reality.
“Colonel Michael Hough and the VAFB command team were really the ones who opened the door,” Pateras said. “And our administration at Cabrillo and LUSD were very supportive.”
And Pateras believes it won’t be the last time Cabrillo will hold a night time practice past the Santa Maria Gate (considered the main gate) at VAFB.
“We’re excited and hope to grow and maintain the partnership with them,” Pateras said.