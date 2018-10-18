Thursday night football.
It not just for the NFL — at least this week.
The Valley Christian Academy Lions hosted Monterey's Trinity Christian Warriors in a rare Thursday night 8-man football game in Santa Maria, one of two Thursday night games on the Central Coast.
In a high-octane matchup of two evenly matched teams, the schools put a combined 100 points on the scoreboard with the Lions coming away with a 58-42 victory in this non-league game against a Central Coast Section school.
“It was a great, great game,” said VCA head coach Pete Fortier of his team’s Senior Night victory. “They gave us everything we gave them. We needed a game like this before next week’s game at Coast Union.”
“In a high-scoring game like this, it’s almost like a tennis match,” said Trinity Christian head coach Frank Leonard. “If we give up a fumble, it’s like they broke our serve.”
The Warriors (3-5) fumbled three times, losing all three to the Lions.
VCA (5-2) also intercepted two passes and blocked a punt that was returned for a score.
The Lions weren’t immune to the turnover bug, turning the ball over once with a fumble into the end zone.
Trinity Christian came out on fire.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Warriors needed only three plays to get on the scoreboard when running back Alex Cabanillia broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion made it 8-0 Warriors with 10:46 left in the quarter.
After forcing a VCA punt, Trinity was back in the end zone on the fourth play of a 72-yard drive when quarterback Nick Furman found tight end Cameron Hill wide open over the middle. Hill caught the ball at the VCA 35 and won the race to the end zone for a 60-yard catch and run that put the Warriors up 14-0 with 6:07 left in the first.
“Then the 'Blue Wave' hit us. We weren’t expecting that,” said Leonard. “They scored 36 straight points to close out the first half and that, essentially, was the ballgame. We got to within one score twice but could never catch up.”
The VCA onslaught began on the next kickoff when Ethan McCoy caught the ball at the one yard line, fought off several tackles and returned the ball to the 24.
Five plays later, McCoy took an inside handoff from his younger brother quarterback Tyler McCoy, shed several Warriors’ tacklers and dragged two with him into the end zone to put an exclamation point on a 23-yard touchdown run.
The two-point conversion failed but VCA was back in the game, trailing 14-6.
Four plays later, when VCA’s Matthew Holihan recovered the first Trinity fumble, the Lions were in business at the Warriors’ 30.
On third down, Tyler McCoy found Richard Matias open in the end zone and tossed a quick strike 29-yard touchdown pass. When Adam Aldana ran in the 2-point conversion, the game was tied 14-all with 27-seconds left in the first quarter.
The Lions then forced a Trinity punt that Tyler McCoy fielded at the VCA 20. McCoy weaved right, then left and was off up the sideline before being knocked out of bounced at the Warriors’ 14.
The Warriors’ defense stiffened and held on a Lions fourth-and-five attempt.
But Trinity Christian fumbled the ball away on the next play and Valley Christian recovered at Trinity’s 14.
This time the Lions cashed in when Ethan McCoy blasted through the middle of the line for a 1-yard touchdown run, giving VCA the lead for good at 20-14. Tight end Andrew Sparlin made a one-handed leaping catch for the 2-point conversion to make it 22-14 with 7:29 left in the half.
On a first-and-15, the Warriors’ Furman went back to pass but Matias tipped the ball and Ethan McCoy came down with it for the interception at Trinity’s 20.
On the next play, Aldana took a pitch to the right and went 19 of those yards.
Ethan McCoy then pushed the pile into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown and, with Tyler McCoy’s 2-point conversion run, a 30-14 lead with 5:44 left in the half.
The Lions then forced a Warriors’ punt that really went VCA’s way.
Aldana broke through the line and blocked the punt. The ball bounced once and Aldana scooped it up and kept on running right into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown and a 36-14 VCA lead with 3:21 left in the half.
The Warriors then marched right back down field but fumbled the ball away at the VCA 26 yard line with 12 seconds left until the break.
Early in the second half, the Warriors cut the lead to 36-22 when, on fourth down, Furman hit Hill, who was wide open in the end zone, with a 20-yard touchdown pass.
But VCA made it 43-22 with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Tyler McCoy to Sparlin with 17-seconds left in the third quarter.
Back came the Warriors, with Furman hitting an open Hill at midfield. Hill turned and raced between two defensive backs for a 45-yard catch and run to narrow the gap to 43-20 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Lions then scored on an Aldana 21-yard run for a 51-30 lead with 10:35 left in the game.
With just under five minutes left, the Hill caught a 23-yard touchdown pass to make the score 51-36.
The Warriors got even closer when Caleb Wong caught a 5-yard touchdown pass that made it 51-42 at the 1:31 mark.
VCA was trying to run out the clock when Trinity called its final time out.
That meant the Lions needed one more first down to move into the victory formation.
Aldana took a handoff at the Warriors’ 39, hit the right sideline and was gone. Timmy Trenkle’s’ point after kick made it 58-42 with the clock about to run out on Trinity Christian’s night.
Aldana led the VCA ground attack, gaining 287 yards on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns and a third on the blocked kick.
Tyler McCoy was 4-for-10 passing for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Cabanillia led the Warriors, gaining 163 yards on 18 carries.
Furman was 10-for-17 passing for 235 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
After the game, VCA honored its five seniors and their families; offensive and defensive lineman Juan Perez, running back/linebacker Ethan McCoy, offensive and defensive lineman Landon Clark, tight end/defensive end Andrew Sparlin and wide receiver/cornerback Dylan Fulton.
Valley Christian plays for the CVL title next Friday night at Cambria Coast Union.