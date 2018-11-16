It is time for the Valley Christian Academy Lions to dig deep.
That’s what head coach and Athletic Director Pete Fortier told his squad before Thursday’s football practice.
The Lions face a formidable foe Saturday evening at 5 p.m. in the CIF Southern Section 8-man Division 2 playoff semifinals when they head to undefeated Bloomington Christian. The Ravens (9-0) are the Victory League champions and overall No. 2 seed.
The Lions (7-2), the Coast Valley League champs, are the overall No. 3 seed.
“Our journey started 107 days ago,” said assistant coach Tim Trenkle. “I really want these boys to experience what a CIF championship game feels like.”
Overall No. 1 Hesperia Christian (9-1) played at No. 4 Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian (8-2) Friday night in the other Division 2 semifinal.
“I think the CIF got it right. The top four seeds are playing in the semifinals,” said Fortier. “Bloomington Christian has a lot of seniors who’ve played together for years. They have said this is the year they’ve got to do it, got to win the championship. We’re saying uh-uh.”
The Ravens don’t publish their statistics and their roster only lists players’ numbers, names and grade.
“But we’ve seen film of their recent games,” said Fortier. “They are a run-first team. They are really fast and they like to run a lot of misdirection.”
The Ravens’ offense is a scoring machine that has averaged better than 68 points a game. It’s backed up by a stingy defense that yields an average of 15.
“(Senior) Michael Hernandez is their starting quarterback,” said Fortier. “He’s a good runner, definitely the key to their offense. He can pass but they really like to run.”
Because the Ravens have blown out most of their opponents, backup quarterback Rex Milam, a sophomore, has seen a lot of action while continuing the run-first attack.
Their 48-40 victory at Las Vegas Spring Mountain early in the season was their lowest scoring and closest game, if you don’t count their 2-0 forfeit victory over San Bernardino PAL Academy.
Riverside County Education Academy put up the most points on the Bloomington Christian defense, scoring 50 in a 66-50 loss.
Noli Indian scored 20 in an 85-20 loss in the playoffs’ first round, one of three 80-plus point games for the Ravens.
The Lions will counter with a high-powered offense of their own.
“Their challenge will be to stop Adam Aldana,” said Fortier. “And (quarterback) Tyler McCoy is ready to lead this offense again.”
Junior tailback Aldana has rushed for 1,227 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging nearly 10 yards a carry.
“He’s within 300 yards of the school record that he set last year,” said Fortier. “He could do it.”
Senior Ethan McCoy will also carry some of the running load. He’s scored seven rushing touchdowns so far this season.
Younger brother Tyler, a sophomore, will direct the Lions’ attack and will be the third option on the run.
The Lions will mix up their offense with a solid passing attack.
Senior tight end Andrew Sparlin has caught nine of Tyler McCoy’s 20 touchdown passes, with Ethan McCoy tossing one from a fullback-option set. Sophomore wide receiver Timmy Trenkle has four touchdown catches, Ethan McCoy and Richard Matias each have three touchdown receptions while Matthew Holihan and Aldana have one TD catch apiece.
“We know who we are and we’re not going to change a lot although we may throw in a few new surprises,” said Fortier. “Bloomington Christian varies its defense. They come hard. They don’t sit and watch, stay and read — they just want to get into the backfield as fast as they can.”
“We’re also going to stay pretty true to what we’ve been doing all year on defense,” said assistant coach and defensive coordinator Randy Stanford. “We’ll run our basic 4-2 with Adam and Ethan as our linebackers. They’re both very physical and are quick to the ball. We know they run a lot of misdirection — we just can’t be jumping at shadows.”
“It’s hard to believe that all this started back on August first. The boys have seen a lot of action, a lot of banging, but everyone is healthy,” said Fortier. “We were also the third seed when we won our last CIF championship 21 years ago. We upset the No. 2 and went on to win the championship. I’m hoping history will repeat itself.”