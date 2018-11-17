BLOOMINGTON — The Valley Christian Academy Lions saw their season come to an end Saturday night in a 70-14 loss to the Bloomington Christian Ravens in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section 8-man Division 2 playoffs in Bloomington.
“They are every bit as good as their ranking, if not better,” said assistant coach and defensive coordinator Randy Stanford in a telephone interview after the game.
The Lions (7-3), the division’s No. 3 seed, faced a huge hurdle to get past the Ravens (10-0), the No. 2 seed.
“We lost Ethan McCoy about three minutes into the game,” said Stanford. “He was the heart and soul of our defense. After he went out, they got on a roll and we couldn’t slow them down.”
McCoy injured his knee — an injury that is not believed to be serious — but it cost VCA a key player on both offense and defense.
“We were down 6-0 and were driving when Ethan caught a pass and hit the ground. The officials called it a fumble and they recovered. I think it should have been called an incomplete pass,” said Stanford. “On their next series, Ethan got hurt.”
And the Ravens were off and running, rolling to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.
“Richard Matias caught a touchdown pass from Tyler McCoy in the second quarter and Adam Aldana ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Matthew Holihan caught a 2-point conversion pass but that’s all the scoring we could get,” said Stanford.
The Lions will lose six seniors to graduation — Matias, Ethan McCoy, Andrew Sparlin, Dylan Fulton, Landon Clark and Juan Perez.
“But we still have 13 players coming back. I’m already looking forward to it. If the boys want to work hard enough and care enough, we can come back again,” said Stanford. “This was a great season (head coach) Pete (Fortier) and I are very proud of all of the boys.”
College Basketball
Yuba 56, Hancock 48
The Hancock Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season Saturday evening on the second day of their Home Motors Tournament at Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in Santa Maria.
The Bulldogs (5-1) kept the game close throughout against the Yuba 49ers.
The 49ers (1-0) took a 29-26 lead into halftime and then slowly pulled away in the second half for a win in their season-opener.
Hancock came into the game averaging more than 80 points a game but poor shooting hurt their cause. The Bulldogs shot just 32.7 percent for the game and 14.3 percent from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs Grant Johnson scored 15 points, the only Hancock player to reach double figures.
Spirit Ricks and Tasson Thomas each added seven.
Yuba had three players hit double digits — Brandon Recek led the team with 15 points, Stevie James added 13 and Charnpreet Bansal scored 10 coming off the bench.
No one fouled out.
Yuba has seen classes canceled this week and basketball practices curtailed because of poor air quality due to the Camp Fire in nearby Paradise.
The Bulldogs were coming off a 78-59 victory over Napa Valley in Friday night’s tournament opener where 13 of their 14 players scored.
In Saturday’s game, only nine Hancock players scored.
The Bulldogs wrap up the tournament Sunday with a 3 p.m. game against Victory Valley College.