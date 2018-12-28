Going into the 2018 season, the Righetti football program had multiple league championships to its credit.
What the Warriors didn't have was an appearance in a sectional title game.
That changed in 2018 under first-year coach Tony Payne.
The team's big season in its inaugural CIF Central Section campaign is No. 4 among the top Santa Maria Times sports stories for 2018.
The Warriors went 10-3 under Payne, who was a Righetti assistant the previous year, in 2018. Righetti, as did most of the area sports programs, moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
Righetti drew the No. 3 seed, and a first-round bye, in the Division 2 playoffs. The Warriors were at home for the next two rounds and scored convincing wins, 33-16 over Bakersfield Frontier in the quarterfinals and 21-0 over Bakersfield Stockdale in the semis.
Unlike the Southern Section, the higher seed gets an automatic home game in each round of the Central Section Playoffs.
In the Nov. 23 sectional championship game, the Righetti defense simply could not make enough stops against the powerful Tulare Union offense, and The Tribe beat the Warriors 45-30 at Tulare Union.
After David Dailey burned Righetti earlier with his rushing in The Tribe's pass-oriented offense, Tulare Union quarterback Nathan Lamb threw for four touchdowns in the second half.
"That was the most dangerous offense we've gone against this year," Righetti coach Tony Payne said afterward.
Tulare Union stayed unbeaten, for a time, with the win in the sectional title game. Fresno San Joaquin Memorial routed The Tribe 69-25 in the state playoffs.
Even though the Warriors fell short in the sectional title game, Payne called 2018 "a special year," for his group.
Payne earned the Lee Central Coast Newspapers All-Area Football Team Coach of the Year honor for the 2018 season. Righetti offensive guard-defensive end Caleb Thomas was the All-Area Football Team's MVP.
Thomas was the 2017 PAC 5 MVP as a tight end-defensive end. Despite wearing a soft cast on his arm the entire season to nurse a broken thumb, Thomas played well enough in 2018 to be the Mountain League co-MVP.
St. Joseph edged Righetti 27-21 for the inaugural Mountain League title before the Warriors had their big post-season.
A huge running game lifted the Warriors to their big year. They averaged 251 yards a game on the ground.
The Righetti rushing attack Payne called "The three-headed monster (three dangerous backs at any one time)," featured Adan Solis, who rushed for 1,784 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Kidasi Nepa ran for 787 yards and eight scores. Isaiah Gayfield rushed for 454 yards and five touchdowns.
Righetti accomplished what it accomplished despite not having the best luck with injuries. Gayfield was out with an injury from the fifth game of the regular season until the Warriors' playoff opener.
Multiple members of the offensive line, including Thomas, had to switch positions in 2018 because of injuries.
Around mid-season, Payne moved starting quarterback Brandon Giddings to the slot and inserted Logan Mortensen to get more of a deep ball in his offense. The move lasted three games before Mortensen went down with a collarbone injury.
Payne moved Giddings, an All-League First Team defensive back on defense, back to quarterback on offense for the rest of the season.