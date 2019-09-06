After two weeks of the regular season, I'm leading the pack with 21 wins and seven losses thus far.
There aren't a ton of high-stress games on the docket this week. I think, perhaps, the Bishop Diego-Lompoc game may be the toughest pick of the week. But I have faith in the Braves bouncing back after last week's defeat.
Joe Bailey (21-7)
Righetti 42, Pioneer Valley 6
Santa Ynez 23, Santa Maria 20
Here are the Times' rankings heading into Week Two of the high school football season. The teams eligible to be ranked are in the Channel, Ocean, Mountain and PAC 4 leagues.
Lompoc 17, Bishop Diego 14
Oxnard Rio Mesa 44, Cabrillo 12
Arroyo Grande 34, Bakersfield Independence 10
Visalia El Diamante 34, Paso Robles 14
Nipomo 24, Visalia Golden West 20
San Luis Obispo 44, San Marcos 12
Mission Prep 30, Kern Valley 22
Bakersfield Stockdale 34, Atascadero 16
Templeton 44, Carmel 21
Tranquillity 24, Morro Bay 6
Santa Barbara 44, Oxnard Channel Islands 10
Ventura 21, Dos Pueblos 17
8-man
Valley Christian Academy 55, Lebec Frazier Mountain 20
Los Angeles Animo Robinson 35, Orcutt Academy 20
Kenny Cress (18-10)
Righetti 21, Pioneer Valley 7
Santa Ynez 28, Santa Maria 14
Lompoc 30, Bishop Diego 20
Oxnard Rio Mesa 31, Cabrillo 14
Arroyo Grande 28, Bakersfield Independence 21
Visalia El Diamante 24, Paso Robles 21
Nipomo 24, Visalia Golden West 12
San Luis Obispo 38, San Marcos 24
Mission Prep 22, Kern Valley 15
Bakersfield Stockdale 28, Atascadero 25
Templeton 31, Carmel 21
Morro Bay 22, Tranquillity 15
Santa Barbara 31, Oxnard Channel Islands 14
Ventura 21, Dos Pueblos 17
8-man
Valley Christian Academy 48, Lebec Frazier Mountain 28
Los Angeles Animo Robinson 40, Orcutt Academy 28
Elliott Stern (16-12)
Righetti 35, Pioneer Valley 21
Santa Ynez 24, Santa Ynez 21
Rio Mesa 35, Cabrillo 14
Lompoc 28, Bishop Diego 21
Nipomo 21, Visalia Golden West 17
Arroyo Grande 42, Bakersfield Independence 14
San Luis Obispo 35, Sam Marcos 14
Paso Robles 21, El Diamante 17
Templeton 35, Carmel 14
Mission Prep 28, Kern Valley 7
Atascadero 21, Bakersfield Stockdale 20
Morro Bay 14, Tranquility 7
Santa Barbara 42, Channel Islands 21
Ventura 42, Dos Pueblos 7
8-man
L.A. Animo Robinson 36, Orcutt Academy 18
VCA 48, Frazier Mountain 36