{{featured_button_text}}
083019 SYHSvsCARP FB 02.jpg

Santa Ynez's Anthony Gills (1) fends off Carpinteria's Diego Hernandez as he runs the ball Friday at Carpinteria High School.

 Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor

After two weeks of the regular season, I'm leading the pack with 21 wins and seven losses thus far.

There aren't a ton of high-stress games on the docket this week. I think, perhaps, the Bishop Diego-Lompoc game may be the toughest pick of the week. But I have faith in the Braves bouncing back after last week's defeat. 

Joe Bailey (21-7)

Righetti 42, Pioneer Valley 6

Santa Ynez 23, Santa Maria 20

Lompoc 17, Bishop Diego 14

Oxnard Rio Mesa 44, Cabrillo 12

Arroyo Grande 34, Bakersfield Independence 10

Visalia El Diamante 34, Paso Robles 14

Nipomo 24, Visalia Golden West 20

San Luis Obispo 44, San Marcos 12

Mission Prep 30, Kern Valley 22

Bakersfield Stockdale 34, Atascadero 16

Templeton 44, Carmel 21

Tranquillity 24, Morro Bay 6

Santa Barbara 44, Oxnard Channel Islands 10

Ventura 21, Dos Pueblos 17

8-man

Valley Christian Academy 55, Lebec Frazier Mountain 20

Los Angeles Animo Robinson 35, Orcutt Academy 20

Kenny Cress (18-10)

Righetti 21, Pioneer Valley 7

Santa Maria, Santa Ynez look to keep the momentum going

Santa Ynez 28, Santa Maria 14

Lompoc 30, Bishop Diego 20

Oxnard Rio Mesa 31, Cabrillo 14

Arroyo Grande 28, Bakersfield Independence 21

Visalia El Diamante 24, Paso Robles 21

Nipomo 24, Visalia Golden West 12

San Luis Obispo 38, San Marcos 24

Mission Prep 22, Kern Valley 15

Bakersfield Stockdale 28, Atascadero 25

Templeton 31, Carmel 21

Morro Bay 22, Tranquillity 15

Santa Barbara 31, Oxnard Channel Islands 14

Ventura 21, Dos Pueblos 17

8-man

Valley Christian Academy 48, Lebec Frazier Mountain 28

Los Angeles Animo Robinson 40, Orcutt Academy 28  

Elliott Stern (16-12)

Righetti 35, Pioneer Valley 21

Santa Ynez 24, Santa Ynez 21

Rio Mesa 35, Cabrillo 14

Lompoc 28, Bishop Diego 21

Nipomo 21, Visalia Golden West 17

Arroyo Grande 42, Bakersfield Independence 14

San Luis Obispo 35, Sam Marcos 14

Paso Robles 21, El Diamante 17

Templeton 35, Carmel 14

Mission Prep 28, Kern Valley 7

Atascadero 21, Bakersfield Stockdale 20

Morro Bay 14, Tranquility 7

Santa Barbara 42, Channel Islands 21

Ventura 42, Dos Pueblos 7

8-man

L.A. Animo Robinson 36, Orcutt Academy 18

VCA 48, Frazier Mountain 36

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0