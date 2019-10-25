Joe Bailey
Righetti 44, Paso Robles 12
Arroyo Grande 35, St. Joseph 21
Atascadero 24, Nipomo 13
San Luis Obispo 45, Pioneer Valley 10
The Top 10 looks a whole lot different now than it did nine weeks ago. See who has the top spot for Week Nine.
Lompoc 50, San Marcos 22
Santa Ynez 23, Dos Pueblos 21
Santa Barbara 56, Cabrillo 6
Santa Maria 44, Morro Bay 20
Mission Prep 35, Templeton 30
8-man
Orcutt Academy 44, Laton 22
Coast Union 66, VCA 30
Hancock College football: Bulldogs look to keep Pacific League streak alive Saturday at home vs. Santa Monica
The Hancock College football team leads most of the Pacific League offensive categories. The Santa Monica College football team is last in a l…
Kenny Cress
Righetti 24, Paso Robles 21
Arroyo Grande 22, St. Joseph 21 (Paso Robles went for two and failed; Arroyo Grande goes for two and wins)
Nipomo 14, Atascadero 10
San Luis Obispo 24, Pioneer Valley 10
Lompoc 41, San Marcos 12 (Angry, motivated Braves take it out on Royals; San Marcos is improved, though)
Santa Ynez 31, Dos Pueblos 21
Santa Barbara 35, Cabrillo 10
Santa Maria 31, Morro Bay 21
Templeton 33, Mission Prep 21 (Eagles figure to have a bit too much for surging Royals in this one)
8-man
Orcutt Academy 40, Laton 20
Coast Union 45, VCA 30 (tough order for the Lions as they try to make their Homecoming a happy one)
Elliott Stern
Righetti 28, Paso Robles 14
Arroyo Grande 28, St. Joseph 21
Nipomo 21, Atascadero 14
San Luis Obispo 35, Pioneer Valley 14
Lompoc 56, San Marcos 14
Santa Ynez 35, Dos Pueblos 21
Santa Barbara 49, Cabrillo 7
Santa Maria 35, Morro Bay 28
Templeton 42, Mission Prep 28
8-man
Orcutt Academy 36, Laton 28
Coast Union 48, VCA 36