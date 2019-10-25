{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Bailey

Righetti 44, Paso Robles 12

Arroyo Grande 35, St. Joseph 21

Atascadero 24, Nipomo 13

San Luis Obispo 45, Pioneer Valley 10

Lompoc 50, San Marcos 22

Santa Ynez 23, Dos Pueblos 21

Santa Barbara 56, Cabrillo 6

Santa Maria 44, Morro Bay 20

Mission Prep 35, Templeton 30

8-man

Orcutt Academy 44, Laton 22

Coast Union 66, VCA 30

Kenny Cress

Righetti 24, Paso Robles 21

Arroyo Grande 22, St. Joseph 21 (Paso Robles went for two and failed; Arroyo Grande goes for two and wins)

Nipomo 14, Atascadero 10

San Luis Obispo 24, Pioneer Valley 10

Lompoc 41, San Marcos 12 (Angry, motivated Braves take it out on Royals; San Marcos is improved, though)

Santa Ynez 31, Dos Pueblos 21

Santa Barbara 35, Cabrillo 10

Santa Maria 31, Morro Bay 21

Templeton 33, Mission Prep 21 (Eagles figure to have a bit too much for surging Royals in this one)

8-man

Orcutt Academy 40, Laton 20

Coast Union 45, VCA 30 (tough order for the Lions as they try to make their Homecoming a happy one)

Elliott Stern

Righetti 28, Paso Robles 14

Arroyo Grande 28, St. Joseph 21

Nipomo 21, Atascadero 14

San Luis Obispo 35, Pioneer Valley 14

Lompoc 56, San Marcos 14

Santa Ynez 35, Dos Pueblos 21

Santa Barbara 49, Cabrillo 7

Santa Maria 35, Morro Bay 28

Templeton 42, Mission Prep 28

8-man

Orcutt Academy 36, Laton 28

Coast Union 48, VCA 36

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

