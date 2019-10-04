{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Bailey (59-27)

Righetti 27, Lancaster Paraclete 25

Menlo Atherton 24, Arroyo Grande 20

San Luis Obispo 45, Santa Maria 29

Atascadero 33, Simi Valley Royal 21

Calabasas Viewpoint 22, Mission Prep 18

St. Joseph 35, Pioneer Valley 21

Morro Bay 35, Petaluma St. Vincent De Paul 28

Lompoc 27, Santa Ynez 10

Cabrillo 24, Dos Pueblos 23

Santa Barbara 35, San Marcos 17

Templeton 44, Eureka St. Bernard’s 21

8-man 

Orcutt Academy 33, Alpaugh 23

Kenny Cress (58-28)

Righetti 24, Lancaster Paraclete 22

Arroyo Grande 28, Menlo Atherton 14

San Luis Obispo 35, Santa Maria 18

Atascadero 28, Simi Valley Royal 21

Mission Prep 22, Calabasas Viewpoint 15

St. Joseph 28, Pioneer Valley 14

Petaluma St. Vincent De Paul 28, Morro Bay 14

Lompoc 33, Santa Ynez 16

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dos Pueblo’s 24, Cabrillo 14

Santa Barbara 22, San Marcos 7

Templeton 30, Eureka St. Bernard’s 24

8-man 

Orcutt Academy 45, Alpaugh 33

Elliott Stern (55-31) 

San Luis Obispo 42, Santa Maria 21

Lompoc 42, Santa Ynez 21

Dos Pueblos 10, Cabrillo 9

St. Joseph 21, Pioneer Valley 14

Righetti 35, Paraclete 28

Arroyo Grande 42, Menlo-Atherton 21

Templeton 45, St. Bernard’s 28

Mission Prep 21, Viewpoint 20

Atascadero 24, Royal 17

Santa Barbara 28, San Marcos 21

St. Vincent de Paul 28, Morro Bay 14

8-man

Orcutt Academy 32, Alpaugh 28

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0