Righetti 60, Dos Pueblos 6
Santa Ynez 17, Templeton 14
Nipomo 35, Fresno Hoover 20
Garces Memorial 45, Pioneer Valley 12
Fresno Bullard 44, Arroyo Grande 15
Sanger 40, Paso Robles 10
San Luis Obispo 56, Hanford West 20
Morro Bay 33, Mira Monte 23
Central Valley Christian 56, Mission Prep 12
Valley Christian Academy 56, Calvary Baptist 44
Righetti 29, Dos Pueblos 7
Sanger 25, Paso Robles 11
Atascadero 35, Simi Valley Royal 28
Bakersfield Garces 22, Pioneer Valley 17
Nipomo 22, Fresno Hoover 17
Fresno Bullard 35, Arroyo Grande 28
Templeton 21, Santa Ynez 17
San Luis Obispo 35, Hanford West 14
VCA 45, La Verne Calgary Baptist 38
Righetti 49, Dos Pueblos 14
Templeton 42, Santa Ynez 28
Nipomo 28, Fresno Hoover 21
Garces Memorial 21, Pioneer Valley 14
Fresno Bullard 35, Arroyo Grande 28
Sanger 17, Paso Robles 14
San Luis Obispo 42, Hanford West 7
Morro Bay 21, Mira Monte 17
Central Valley Christian 49, Mission Prep 21
Valley Christian Academy 48, Calvary Baptist 36
092019 Soledad Righetti football 04.jpg
Righetti's Roman McCormack gets his helmet pulled off by Soledad's Josue Acosta at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 02.jpg
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas takes off on a long run in the fourth quarter against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 03.jpg
Righetti's Ryan Boivin stretches out but Soledad's Issaiah Cruz keeps him from scoring at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 01.jpg
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino runs against Soledad's Josiah Freeman, left, and Josue Acosta, right, at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 05.jpg
Righetti's Enzo Ramirez brings down Soledad's Josiah Freeman at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 06.jpg
Righetti fans cheer a score against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 07.jpg
Righetti's Robert Carrancho knocks away a pass to Soledad's Josiah Freeman at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 08.jpg
Righetti's Ryan Boivin stiff arms Soledad's Francisco Ledesma at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 09.jpg
Righetti's Ethen Porcho hits Soledad's Damian Mejia as he releases a pass which fell incomplete at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 10.jpg
Righetti's Diego Macias returns a punt against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 11.jpg
Righetti's Chris Vargas and Robert Lamb ll Soledad's Josiah Freeman at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 12.jpg
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino scores against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 13.jpg
Righetti celebrate Adrian Ruffino's (13) touchdown against Soledad at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 14.jpg
Righetti's 21 and Blake Sewell rush Soledad's quarterback Damian Mejia at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 15.jpg
Righetti's Ryan Boivin runs for the end zone against Soledad but was stopped at the goaline at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Soledad Righetti football 16.jpg
Righetti's Ryan Boivin hits Soledad's Damian Mejia as the quarterback release a pass at the Warriors' stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Staff
092019 Nipomo v AG 04.jpg
Mason Thompson follows his lead blocker Michael Chiang into the end zone on Arroyo Grande's first drive of the game
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 02.jpg
Ethan Royal looks downfield before attempting a pass during the first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 01.jpg
Zach Clift of Arroyo Grande tackles quarterback Nick Milton during the first half of the first game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 03.jpg
Nathan Kitauchi of Arroyo Grande finds running room between three Nipomo defenders
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 05.jpg
Nipomo receiver Declan Coles catches a pass and absorbs a hit by Eagle defender Elijah Castro during the first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 06.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a finds running room to the outside
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 07.jpg
Eagle quarterback Ethan Royal gets hit and driven out of bounds by Nipomo's Brandon Randolph
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 08.jpg
Part of Nipomo High School's recently renovated stadium includes a new scoreboard, part of which was funded by former Titan Jeff McNeil, who plays for the New York Mets.
Peter Klein, Contributor
092019 Nipomo v AG 09.jpg
The first game at Nipomo High School's stadium where renovations are still ongoing.
Peter Klein, Contributor
092019 Nipomo v AG 10.jpg
Cheer boxes
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 11.jpg
Nicholas Dostal comes from his right end position to track down and tackle Eagle quarterback Ethan Royal.
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 12.jpg
Nipomo's Jesse Garza pulls down Eagle quarterback Ethan Royal during the first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium.
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 13.jpg
Nipomo Titans were able to run onto their home field for the first time this season Friday night in their game against Arroyo Grande. The Nipomo High stadium is going under renovations.
Peter Klein, Contributor
092019 Nipomo v AG 14.jpg
Nick Milton completes a pass for a short gain during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Peter Klein, Contributor
092019 Nipomo v AG 15.jpg
Eagle quarterback Ethan Royal looks through a crack in the line to locate a receiver.
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 16.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a turns the corner and follows the block of teammate David Carreno
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 17.jpg
Brett Rash celebrates with teammate Epifanio R. Moreno III following a second half interception to end a Titan drive
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 18.jpg
Elijah Castro of Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 19.jpg
Nipomo players David Carreno and Keyshawn Pu'a fall on a loose ball
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 20.jpg
Nipomo defenders Declan Coles and Cole Gilson race to track down Eagle runner Mason Thompson
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 21.jpg
Ethan Royal finds room on a quarterback keeper.
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 22.jpg
Part of the Nipomo High School stadium renovation featured new sod
Peter Klein
SLO vs Santa Ynez 1
Santa Ynez's Logan Ast runs against San Luis Obispo last Friday night at San Luis Obispo High School. Santa Ynez visits Templeton Friday night in the Pirates' final preseason game before Channel League play begins.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
SLO vs Santa Ynez 2
SLO Tigers QB Emilo Corona completing a pass
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 3
#52 Tann Van Brasch and SLO Tigers Football team
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 4
SLO Tigers QB #11 Emilo Corona Looking down field for a receiver
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 5
QB Emilo Corona running for his first touchdown.
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 6
Santa Ynez's Anthony Gills looks for an opening against San Luis Obispo last Friday night at San Luis Obispo High School. Gills leads the Pirates against the Templeton Eagles this week in Santa Ynez's final game before the Channel League season begins.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
SLO vs Santa Ynez 7
San Luis Obispo's Sam Ruth scores a touchdown during the Tigers' home game Friday night against the Santa Ynez Pirates.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
SLO vs Santa Ynez 8
SLO #44 Carson Leedom on his way to a 2nd quarter TD
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 9
SLO Tigers QB Emilo Corona
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 11
SLO Tigers Band Leader
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 14
SLO Tigers Lamar Jefferson rushing from the defense
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 15
SLO Tigers Football Preparing for Kickoff
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 16
SLO Tigers #58 Tackle Quinn Williams Blocking
Stan Rodriguez
092019 OA vs Cate High 12.jpg
Cate High School quarterback Will Bouma (7) is pursued by Orcutt Academy's Bryce Cofield (22). The Spartans took on Cate Friday night at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 01.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cameron Carpenter (in blue) trips up Cate High's Khadim Pouye Friday night. The Spartans took on Cate at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 02.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Zander Clark (in blue) attempts to bring down Cate High School quarterback Will Bouma (7) Friday night. The Spartans hosted their home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 03.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Donavan Miller (16) is knocked to the ground by Cate HIgh School quarterback Will Bouma. The Spartans took on Cate Friday night at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 04.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) is tackled by Cate High defender Callum Casey (25). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 05.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Bryce Cofield (in blue) brings down Cate High's William Deardorff (1). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 06.jpg
Orcutt Academy ballboy Crescencio Perez waits patiently on the sidelines for play to resume during Friday night's game against Cate High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 07.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) is brought down by Cate High's Will Anderson (22). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 08.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (in blue) is brought down by a host of Cate High defenders. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 09.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) prepares to put the tackle on Cate High's Khadim Pouye. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 10.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (in blue) takes down Cate High's Khadim Pouye (8). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 11.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Conner Adams (in blue) wraps up Cate High defender Mason Oetgen. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 13.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) faces off against Cate High's William Deardorff (1) Friday night. The Spartans took on Cate High School at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 14.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Conner Adams (in blue) brings down Cate High running back William Deardorff (1) during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 15.jpg
Orcutt Academy running back Donavan Miller (16) comes face-to-face with Cate High's Will Anderson (22). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 16.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) marches upfield Friday evening. The Spartans faced off against Cate High School at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 17.jpg
Orcutt Academy running back Donavan Miller (16) is taken to the turf by Cate High's Callum Casey (25). The Spartans took on Cate High Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at
jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports