Joe Bailey (51-24)

Righetti 60, Dos Pueblos 6

Lompoc 21, St. Joseph 17

Santa Ynez 17, Templeton 14

Nipomo 35, Fresno Hoover 20

Garces Memorial 45, Pioneer Valley 12

Fresno Bullard 44, Arroyo Grande 15

Sanger 40, Paso Robles 10

San Luis Obispo 56, Hanford West 20

Morro Bay 33, Mira Monte 23

Central Valley Christian 56, Mission Prep 12

8-man (Saturday)

Valley Christian Academy 56, Calvary Baptist 44

Kenny Cress (51-24)

Righetti 29, Dos Pueblos 7

Lompoc 22, St. Joseph 14

Sanger 25, Paso Robles 11

Atascadero 35, Simi Valley Royal 28

Bakersfield  Garces 22, Pioneer Valley 17

Nipomo 22, Fresno Hoover 17

Fresno Bullard 35, Arroyo Grande 28

Templeton 21, Santa Ynez 17

San Luis Obispo 35, Hanford West 14

8-man (Saturday)

VCA 45, La Verne Calgary Baptist 38

Elliott Stern (47-28)

Righetti 49, Dos Pueblos 14

St. Joseph 21, Lompoc 14

Templeton 42, Santa Ynez 28

Nipomo 28, Fresno Hoover 21

Garces Memorial 21, Pioneer Valley 14

Fresno Bullard 35, Arroyo Grande 28

Sanger 17, Paso Robles 14

San Luis Obispo 42, Hanford West 7

Morro Bay 21, Mira Monte 17

Central Valley Christian 49, Mission Prep 21

8-man (Saturday)

Valley Christian Academy 48, Calvary Baptist 36

