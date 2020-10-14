You are the owner of this article.
The Other Guys: Scotty Cusack was lightning in a bottle
The numbers don't always tell the whole story. 

And that's very true in football. 

Sometimes you just have to trust your eyes.

Scotty Cusack passed the eye test. 

Cusack never topped 1,000 yards rushing in a single season during his three-year varsity career at St. Joseph.

Nevertheless, just by watching him play, you'd see he was one of the best the Central Coast had seen over the last decade.

Though Cusack's statistics aren't jaw-dropping, thanks mainly to a series of injuries, he still put together an impressive senior season.

Cusack, following in the footsteps of brothers K.J. and Patrick and his father Pat, was a lightning quick scatback for the Knights.

In 2012, Scotty Cusack needed just 85 carries to get 891 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. 

In fact, for his career, Cusack only has 124 documented carries, but those went for 1,389 yards and 17 touchdowns. (That means he scored a touchdown on 13% of his carries and averaged over 11 yards a carry).

But Cusack also caught 38 passes as a senior, taking those for 658 yards (17.3 yards a catch) and six more scores. 

St. Joseph has Cusack playing 19 games in high school, scoring 28 total touchdowns, 17 on the ground, seven through the air and four on returns. 

Cusack averaged over 150 yards a game when including kicks and punt returns, totaling 2,914 in 19 career games. 

Gridiron success is expected in the Cusack family so much so that there was this statistic: Pat Cusack, older son Patrick and Scotty all held the record for longest kick returns in school history with each scoring on 97-yarders.

Cusack was named the PAC 7 League Offensive Back of the Year in 2012 after helping the Knights win the PAC 7 League title with a 5-1 record. They finished 8-3.

Cusack's career at St. Joseph is being highlighted as part of our "The Other Guys" series, which aims to feature standout football players who may have been overlooked during their careers. Submissions for athletes to be featured as part of the series can be sent to the author. 

