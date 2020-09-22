The Other Guys: Lompoc's Nikko Hayes was fun to watch

Lavon Coleman and Taylor Cornejo were expected to lead the Lompoc rushing attack in 2012, but Hayes ended up as the team's leading rusher. He did that despite only having four carries for 25 yards through the first two games that year.

Hayes finally hit his stride in the game at Dos Pueblos, carrying the ball 12 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He had just four carries for 31 yards and a score in the next game before he topped 100 yards five times in the next eight games.

Hayes needed just three carries to get 187 yards and three touchdowns against Nipomo that year. He had five carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns vs. Santa Ynez. He hit nine for 90 against St. Francis in the playoffs.

He then finished the postseason run with back-to-back 100-yard games. He had 14 carries for 107 yards and three scores vs. Culver City in the CIF-SS Western Division quarterfinals. He then carried the ball 19 times for 114 yards and two scores in the Braves' loss to eventual champ Serra, a team that was full of Division I talent, in the CIF semifinals.

Hayes had just four carries for 11 yards in his prep career before that 2012 senior season.

Hayes also had 49 total tackles and four tackles-for-loss on defense that year. His LHS career wasn't done though. He went on to qualify for the CIF State Track and Field Championships where he finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles that following spring.

Hayes was a part of the Braves' two CIF title teams in football in 2010 and 2011, memorably returning a backwards pass for a touchdown in the 2010 CIF semifinal at Ojai Nordhoff to spark the Braves' rout.