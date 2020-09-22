The Other Guys: Lompoc's Nikko Hayes was fun to watch

Lompoc and elite athletes go hand in hand.
The Lompoc Valley has produced college All-Americans, NFL players, top MLB draft picks and Olympians.
Former Lompoc High football and track standout Nikko Hayes can hold his own against some of those Valley greats.
From a pure athletic standpoint, Hayes has been one of the most dynamic athletes to come through the area over the past decade.
Hayes bounced back from a junior season marred by a major knee injury to return to the Braves in 2012 and power their offense.
The 6-foot, 180-pound running back seemingly came out of nowhere during his final season at Lompoc to top 1,000 yards rushing and score 17 touchdowns. Hayes totaled 1,081 yards that year despite just touching the ball just 99 times, averaging nearly 11 yards per carry.
Hayes used his distinct, upright running style to pile up yards. He was the prototypical 'one-cut' back, that would find a running lane and race past the defense.
No matter the style, he was fun to watch. When he got in the open field, no one was bringing him down.
Lavon Coleman and Taylor Cornejo were expected to lead the Lompoc rushing attack in 2012, but Hayes ended up as the team's leading rusher. He did that despite only having four carries for 25 yards through the first two games that year.
Hayes finally hit his stride in the game at Dos Pueblos, carrying the ball 12 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He had just four carries for 31 yards and a score in the next game before he topped 100 yards five times in the next eight games.
Hayes needed just three carries to get 187 yards and three touchdowns against Nipomo that year. He had five carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns vs. Santa Ynez. He hit nine for 90 against St. Francis in the playoffs.
He then finished the postseason run with back-to-back 100-yard games. He had 14 carries for 107 yards and three scores vs. Culver City in the CIF-SS Western Division quarterfinals. He then carried the ball 19 times for 114 yards and two scores in the Braves' loss to eventual champ Serra, a team that was full of Division I talent, in the CIF semifinals.
Hayes had just four carries for 11 yards in his prep career before that 2012 senior season.
Hayes also had 49 total tackles and four tackles-for-loss on defense that year. His LHS career wasn't done though. He went on to qualify for the CIF State Track and Field Championships where he finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles that following spring.
Hayes was a part of the Braves' two CIF title teams in football in 2010 and 2011, memorably returning a backwards pass for a touchdown in the 2010 CIF semifinal at Ojai Nordhoff to spark the Braves' rout.
He went on to play football at Idaho State as a defensive back. He had 57 tackles as a senior in 2017.
Hayes was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Male Athlete of the Year in 2013.
