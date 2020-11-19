The Other Guys: Johnathan Ramos was a rare talent at Santa Maria High

Player Profile: Johnathan Ramos Santa Maria WR/DB (2015-17) 6-foot-3, 180 pounds Totaled 1,076 receiving yards in 2017

Also caught 9 TD passes that year

Had 4 INTs, 4 blocked kicks that season

Finished career with 14 total TDs

Also had 115 total tackles, 19 TFLs

Thousand-yard receivers aren't incredibly common at Santa Maria High School.

But Johnathan Ramos is an uncommon athlete.

The 2018 Santa Maria High grad was a 6-foot-3 receiver and defensive back who put together a remarkable season as a senior in 2017.

That Saint squad made a CIF Southern Section title game and Ramos was a big part of that historic campaign.

Ramos was one of the area's rare 1,000-yard receivers and the only 1,000-yard receiver at Santa Maria High as far as available records show.

During Ramos' senior season, he caught 51 passes and averaged over 21 yards a reception, giving him 1,076 receiving yards. He also caught nine touchdown passes in 14 games.

Ramos put that remarkable senior season together after missing all but three games of his junior season with a major leg injury. Ramos showed flashes of his ability as a big-time play-maker during his junior season when, in just those three games, he caught seven passes for 173 yards and two scores before going down with the season-ending injury.