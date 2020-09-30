The Other Guys: Bryce Moses showed glimpses of greatness at Cabrillo

It took just four games for Bryce Moses to top 500 yards rushing during his senior year in 2013.
Too bad for the Cabrillo football team that those first four games came toward the tail-end of the season.
Moses was clearly the spark Cabrillo needed that year. He had 233 rushing yards on 16 carries in a 48-14 win over Templeton on Oct. 18, 2013.
That was Cabrillo's eighth game of the year but just the third for Moses, who missed the first five games of the season with injuries. Cabrillo went 1-4 in the games he missed, though the Conqs also went 1-4 in games Moses played.
But the Conqs surely would've had more success that year with Moses at full health throughout. Moses was named the team MVP in 2012 as a junior linebacker and running back.
“He’s an awesome football player who works hard and leads by example,” former Cabrillo coach Craig Knowles said of Moses ahead of the Big Game in 2013. “He’s a quiet leader who leads with his play on the field.
"His football IQ is extremely high,” Knowles told former Record reporter, the late Brad Memberto that year. “He is probably one of the smartest football kids on the team.”
What could have been if Moses was able to stave off injuries that senior season?
Those interested may contact SYVUHS Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information or a coach application.
“It was frustrating because I kept getting hurt while I was trying to get better, because I couldn’t be out there and help my team,” Moses told Memberto that year.
In his first game of that 2013 season, Moses had 124 yards in a tough 17-10 loss to Santa Ynez.
Moses showed those flashes of his potential throughout his Cabrillo career. During his junior season, he topped 300 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns in a 55-20 win over Santa Maria.
Player of the Decade: Aly Beebe crammed a lifetime's worth of achievements in three years with St. Joseph
Beebe became a top-10 recruit nationally after that junior season and committed to play for Stanford. But she suffered an ACL injury playing on the AAU circuit in July of 2011. The injury sidelined her for an entire year and she would never suit up for the Knights after that junior season.
Moses is a perfect fit for the 'Other Guys' team. He didn't get much consideration for league or All-Area MVP awards, but he was the glue for Cabrillo and a standout running back that greatly increased his team's chances of winning any given game.
Moses' career at Cabrillo is being highlighted as part of our "The Other Guys" series, which aims to feature standout football players who may have been overlooked during their careers. Submissions for athletes to be feature as part of the series can be sent to the author.
Moses joins fellow former Cabrillo standout Isaiah Montes, who was also featured as part of this series. Montes was named team MVP in 2011 before Moses won the team MVP award in 2012. Moses didn't play football after high school and graduated from Cal State Monterey Bay.
“The foundation is called Feminism, Wrestling, Equality,” Cecchine noted. The scholarship program is designed to help female wrestlers.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!