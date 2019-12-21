Templeton quarterback Tyler Kaschewski is Ocean League MVP; Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez First Team QB

Mobile quarterbacks give opposing defenses headaches, and Templeton junior Tyler Kaschewski was definitely a mobile quarterback last fall.

Kaschewski ran for 1,904 yards and 31 touchdowns as he helped lead the Eagles to a 10-2 record, the Ocean League championship and a second-round playoff appearance. Kaschewski is the Ocean League MVP.

Mission Prep senior Brian Kowall is the league's Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for 140 yards a game and ran for 16 touchdowns. Templeton senior linebacker Blayne Twisselman is the Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year.

+11 Photos: Saints get a big win at home against Morro Bay Dominick Martinez had a big game against Morro Bay and the Saints moved to 4 - 5 ahead of next week's rivalry game against Pioneer Valley.

Kowall leads the First Team Offense. The First Team offensive line includes Santa Maria senior Aldos Romero and junior Brayan Soriano, Templeton juniors Chase Richards and Anthony Fischer, and Mission Prep senior Antonio Silva.

The wide receivers are Templeton senior Marino D'Alfonso and junior Anthony Fischer. The quarterback is Santa Maria senior Dominick Martinez. The running backs are juniors Sammy Herrera of Santa Maria and Josh Berna of Templeton.

The tight end is Mission Prep junior Carlton Brown. The kicker is Santa Maria senior Andres Vargas.

