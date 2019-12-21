Templeton quarterback Tyler Kaschewski is Ocean League MVP; Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez First Team QB

Mobile quarterbacks give opposing defenses headaches, and Templeton junior Tyler Kaschewski was definitely a mobile quarterback last fall.
Kaschewski ran for 1,904 yards and 31 touchdowns as he helped lead the Eagles to a 10-2 record, the Ocean League championship and a second-round playoff appearance. Kaschewski is the Ocean League MVP.
Mission Prep senior Brian Kowall is the league's Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for 140 yards a game and ran for 16 touchdowns. Templeton senior linebacker Blayne Twisselman is the Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year.
Dominick Martinez had a big game against Morro Bay and the Saints moved to 4 - 5 ahead of next week's rivalry game against Pioneer Valley.
Kowall leads the First Team Offense. The First Team offensive line includes Santa Maria senior Aldos Romero and junior Brayan Soriano, Templeton juniors Chase Richards and Anthony Fischer, and Mission Prep senior Antonio Silva.
The wide receivers are Templeton senior Marino D'Alfonso and junior Anthony Fischer. The quarterback is Santa Maria senior Dominick Martinez. The running backs are juniors Sammy Herrera of Santa Maria and Josh Berna of Templeton.
The tight end is Mission Prep junior Carlton Brown. The kicker is Santa Maria senior Andres Vargas.
You have free articles remaining.
The Second Team offensive linemen are Templeton seniors Nick Deskins and Arnel Osuna, Mission Prep senior Evan Wood and junior Andrew Wood, and Santa Maria junior Victor Santiago.
The wide receivers are Santa Maria junior Alex Rodriguez, Morro Bay senior Eli Graves and Templeton senior Jaron Blank. The quarterback is Morro Bay junior Kevin Franco. The running backs are Morro Bay senior Juan Garcia and Mission Prep sophomore Andrew Abbatte.
Twisselman leads the First Team Defense. The unit's linemen are Templeton junior Mason Barbour and senior Mike Avery, Mission Prep senior Connor Borges and Santa Maria senior Abel Santiago.
The linebackers are seniors Dalton Strouss of Mission Prep, Marshall Beechum of Morro Bay and Robbie Doty of Templeton.
The defensive backs are Mission Prep senior Kai Thomas and junior Mark Rodriguez, Santa Maria senior David Garcia and Templeton senior Dylan Ice. The punter is Santa Maria senior Sammy Benitez.
The Second Team defensive line includes Mission Prep freshman Mario Luera and junior Kaden Chaney, Santa Maria senior Jason Sanchez and Morro bay senior Ben Mielke.
The linebackers are Mission Prep freshman David Luera, Santa Maria sophomore Julius Booker and Templeton junior Cody Blankenship. The defensive backs are Morro Bay senior Orion Solu, Santa Maria junior Jovanny Garcia, Mission Prep sophomore Jack Sussank and Templeton senior Jacob Eamnuelson.