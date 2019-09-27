The Santa Ynez Pirates had two major hurdles to overcome in their final preseason football game Friday night.
The first: injuries, way too many.
The second: a ground-and-pound Templeton Eagles offense that tries to overrun its opponents.
In the end, that was just too much to overcome and the Pirates fell 54-10 to the Eagles at Templeton High School.
“We came into the game down six starters,” said Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg. “And then we lost a seventh on the opening kickoff.”
Kick returner Brayden McCoy hauled in the game opening kickoff at the Santa Ynez 10 yard line and returned it to the 31… and then didn’t get up after being tackled.
“He injured his leg,” said McClurg. “We’ll evaluate his injury and all of our injuries Monday.”
Dean Tipolt, who leads the defense in tackles, and Tyler Germani, who leads the team in sacks, never even suited up for the game.
The Templeton offense took advantage, rushing for 424 yards and six touchdowns.
Joshua Berna led the Eagles with 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Running back Michael Avery also scored twice, gaining 114 yards on 11 carries.
Quarterback Tyler Kaschewski also ran for two touchdowns, gaining 82 yards on 14 carries.
And backup quarterback Zach Logan added a late 13 yard touchdown on his only run of the night.
Kaschewski didn’t have to throw the ball very often, throwing nine passes and completing five with a 28 yard touchdown pass to Marino D’Alfonso.
Santa Ynez quarterback Bennett Redell was held to 43 yards rushing on 13 carries.
You have free articles remaining.
Anthony Gills, who came into the game averaging just over 99 yards rushing a game, was held to seven yards on six carries as the entire Santa Ynez offense was held to 74 yards rushing.
Through the air, Redell was 9-for-24 with a nine yard touchdown pass to Camron Prendergast and with one interception.
After forcing a Pirates’ punt on the game-opening series, Templeton put together a methodical 7-play, 69 yard drive that ended with a Berna 17 yard touchdown run and as 6-0 lead.
The Pirates came right back and attempted a 43 yard Nico Rocha field goal that hit the cross bar and bounced back into the field.
Templeton then ground out an 11 play, 80 yard touchdown drive that put the Eagles up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Pirates then mounted their own 12 play drive.
It ended in a score, just not a touchdown as Santa Ynez settled for a 44 yard Rocha field goal.
Templeton responded with an Avery five yard touchdown run and a 19-3 lead before the Pirates mounted their best offense run, ending with Redell’s nine yard touchdown pass to Camron Prendergast that got the Pirates back into the game, trailing 20-10 just before halftime.
Any chance of a comeback ended early in the third quarter.
A bad snap on a punt gave Templeton the ball on the Santa Ynez one. The Eagles scored on the next play.
Redell was then intercepted deep in his own territory, leading to another Eagles’ score.
On the next series, Kaschewski returned a punt 35 yards to set Templeton up at the Santa Ynez 31.
Two plays later, Templeton scored again and with a 41-10 lead and the Eagles (4-1) sealed their fourth victory.
Santa Ynez (2-3) is home next Friday night when the Pirates open Channel League play against Lompoc.