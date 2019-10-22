I knew it would happen eventually, but I didn't think it would happen now.
Alas, Lompoc's run of league dominance is over.
The Braves lost to Santa Barbara last Friday night in a Channel League game.
Before that, Lompoc's teams had won 43 straight league games, through various iterations of the Los Padres League and a revamped Channel League. The streak lasted nearly nine whole years.
Think about what you were doing nine years ago. I had just turned 23 and was fresh out of college.
Nick Saban had just one national title at Alabama. LeBron James left Cleveland for the first time and was years away from joining the Lakers. Steph Curry was just starting his NBA career and wasn't a household name yet.
Let's take a look at the journey this streak has taken us all on.
Andrew Jones had just started his first season as Lompoc's varsity coach and no one was quite sure what he'd be able to achieve after taking over for the legendary Robin Luken. The year before, in 2009, the Braves went 1-9 playing in the PAC 7 League.
Jones' varsity tenure started with a 13-7 non-league loss vs. Arroyo Grande at Huyck Stadium. The Braves then won two straight before falling to Dos Pueblos. Lompoc then went on a three-game run improving to 5-2 before falling at Templeton 31-21 on Oct. 29, 2010, in an LPL game.
The Braves wrapped up Los Padres League play with a 42-14 win over Nipomo and a 50-20 win over Cabrillo.
Lompoc wouldn't lose another league game until last Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (That's 3,276 days).
The Braves closed out the 2010 season with seven straight wins and a CIF championship.
Then, in 2011, Lompoc was challenged in league only once: A 23-15 win over Santa Ynez in the league opener. In all, the Braves would outscore their opponents 253-44 that year. They finished 14-0 overall and won another CIF title under Jones.
Lompoc went 6-0 against the same LPL opponents in 2012, outscoring league opponents 320-37. Lompoc was moved up to the Western Division in the playoffs, where the Braves lost Gardena Serra 34-21. (That Serra team featured future USC players Jalen Greene, Adoree' Jackson and John Houston, as well as Jordan Lasley, who went on to star at UCLA).
In 2013, Lompoc again went 6-0 in the LPL, The closest league game was the 49-7 win at Morro Bay. There was also an 80-28 win over Nipomo that year.
The LPL changed to a five-team league in 2014. No problem. The Braves rolled again going unbeaten. That season did include the closest win in years in league: A 24-23 victory at St. Joseph. That was the game where Richard Foster took a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for the winning play.
In 2015, St. Joseph again gave the Braves a scare, racing out to a 14-0 lead in the first half before Lompoc prevailed 42-21. The Braves scored 28 unanswered points to win that one.
Lompoc went 4-0 in the LPL again in 2016 and the Braves weren't tested that season, outscoring their league opponents 187-20.
Lompoc's final season in the LPL would come in 2017 and again the Braves went 4-0. Though Lompoc was tested that year, with Santa Ynez keeping it close in a 17-7 final score. The Braves beat St. Joseph 50-6 that season and rival Cabrillo 71-13 in the LPL finale.
Then came major change in 2018, with Lompoc moving to the Channel League with Santa Ynez and Cabrillo joining Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and San Marcos. Lompoc basically cruised through the league again, going 5-0 with Santa Barbara's 28-11 margin the closest of the league campaign.
At the start of this season, I felt this was Lompoc's year to make another deep playoff run. (It still could be).
They returned the Channel League Offensive MVP and the league's Defensive MVP in quarterback Cameron Iribarren and linebacker Leondre Coleman.
However, Iribarren played only the first half of the first game and Coleman has been fighting through nagging injuries all season.
The Braves also lost standout linebacker/tight end Cullin Ranney to a major knee injury, just like Iribarren.
With the loss of their returning quarterback Iribarren, a dynamic dual-threat signal-caller, the Braves have switched to a more pro-style offense driven by freshman Cavin Ross, who has more than held his own and is clearly the starter of the future.
The last time Lompoc lost three games and had a league loss was in 2010, the year they went on to win the Northwest Division CIF title in Jones' first season.
Is another run like that possible? Maybe. The offense should continue to improve as Ross continues to elevate his game with more experience. They should heal up some with games against San Marcos and Cabrillo to close out the regular season.
So it's not all doom and gloom there. With the talent they have, including star receiver Ryan Morgan, don't count the Braves out just yet.