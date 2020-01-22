SYHS adds 5 new members to its Wall of Honor

The wall keeps growing — the Santa Ynez High School Wall of Honor.

Five new members were added to the prestigious Wall during a special ceremony Friday night at halftime of the Santa Ynez Pirates’ Channel League boys basketball game against the Cabrillo Conquistadores.

The Wall of Honor Class of 2020 includes Riley Gauld (SYHS Class of 2008), Kendall Sauter (2010), Scott Arellano (2010), Miles Seeman (2011) and Blake Joyner (2012).

They join the 94 former student-athletes and three coaches who have been enshrined since the Wall of Honor was inaugurated by John Hamson in 1996.

“The wall represents former Pirate graduates who excelled in their chosen sport and went on to compete in that sport in college,” said Santa Ynez Athletic Director Ashley Coelho in her opening remarks at the induction ceremony. “Each candidate must have played sports at Santa Ynez High School all four years and continued to compete while earning a 4-year college degree from their university. The theme “succeeded excellence” is fitting as the “Wall of Honor” recognizes both athletic and academic achievement.”

The honorees represent the best of the Pirate family and Friday night’s ceremony certainly had a family feeling.