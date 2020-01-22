SYHS adds 5 new members to its Wall of Honor

The wall keeps growing — the Santa Ynez High School Wall of Honor.
Five new members were added to the prestigious Wall during a special ceremony Friday night at halftime of the Santa Ynez Pirates’ Channel League boys basketball game against the Cabrillo Conquistadores.
The Wall of Honor Class of 2020 includes Riley Gauld (SYHS Class of 2008), Kendall Sauter (2010), Scott Arellano (2010), Miles Seeman (2011) and Blake Joyner (2012).
They join the 94 former student-athletes and three coaches who have been enshrined since the Wall of Honor was inaugurated by John Hamson in 1996.
“The wall represents former Pirate graduates who excelled in their chosen sport and went on to compete in that sport in college,” said Santa Ynez Athletic Director Ashley Coelho in her opening remarks at the induction ceremony. “Each candidate must have played sports at Santa Ynez High School all four years and continued to compete while earning a 4-year college degree from their university. The theme “succeeded excellence” is fitting as the “Wall of Honor” recognizes both athletic and academic achievement.”
The honorees represent the best of the Pirate family and Friday night’s ceremony certainly had a family feeling.
Three of the new members already have another family member up on the wall.
Arellano joins his father, Steve, the first parent/child combo so honored.
Gauld and Joyner have older brothers, Brett Gauld and Jake Joyner, up there.
And while Miles Seeman is the first from his family to be selected, his father Walt is a fixture on the Santa Ynez campus and was on the sidelines Friday night as an assistant coach of the boys’ basketball team.
Riley Gauld
Gauld was Mr. Football for the Pirates, being voted team MVP in 2008, his senior year.
A standout offensive lineman, Gauld was named First Team All-League in the Los Padres League.
Gauld played football for two years at Hancock College, earning All-State First Team honors in his sophomore year, before attending San Diego State where he was part of the 2012 Mountain West Conference championship team.
Gauld joins his brother Brett, who accepted the plaque for Riley Friday night. Brett Gauld was also an outstanding football player who went on the play for Cal Poly.
Kendall Sauter
Sauter was on both the soccer and track & field teams all four years at Santa Ynez High, earning scholar-athlete honors each season.
In her senior year, 2010, Sauter represented the Pirates as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.
Sauter helped the Pirates win four Los Padres League track & field championships.
At Cal Lutheran, she was on the Dean’s List all eight semesters, earning a degree in Exercise Science.
Sauter was a 3-time NCAA Division 3 National Championship Qualifier in the long jump and 4x100 relay and was Cal Lutheran’s nominee for Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Female Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2014. In addition, she was a 3-time SCIAC Conference Champion, earned All-Conference honors nine times, and 3-time USTFCCA All-Academic Team. Sauter appears eight times in Cal Lutheran’s Top 10 all-time records for the 100m, 200m, long jump, 4x100m relay and the 4x200m relay and still holds the record in the 4x100m, running a time of 47.45, and the 4x200m relay, with a time of 1:45.66.
Scott Arellano
Arellano was all over the field for the Pirates’ football team all four years and added track & field in his senior year (2010).
On the gridiron, Arellano was a running back, safety, punter, kicker and kick returner.
He ran for 247 yards in the 2009 season-opener against Carpinteria. Later that season, he scored all 21 points in a 21-6 victory over Templeton; two rushing touchdowns, a 1-point conversion, a 2-point conversion and two field goals.
Arellano played football (punter, free safety and defensive captain) while earning an AA in Communications at Foothill College before attending Brigham Young University where he was a preferred walk-on for the football team.
At BYU, Arellano immediately became the starting punter and was a First-Team All-Independent punter, a semifinalist for the Ray Guy award for being among the best college football punters and a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy which goes to the most outstand player who started their career as a walk-on.
He kicked what were at the time the first and fourth longest punts in college football history; 81 and 76 yards.
He graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the Marriott School of Business.
Scott joins his father, Steve, who played for Cal Poly, as the first parent/child recipients on the Wall.
Miles Seemann
Seemann, who graduated in 2011, starred on the Pirates’ tennis team for four years, winning Los Padres League doubles MVP in 2008, his freshman season.
Over the next three years, Seemann dominated the LPL in singles, compiling an unbeatable 130-0 record and was the league singles MVP each year.
Moving on the Santa Barbara City College, Seemann was a regional singles champion and doubles state finalist.
After transferring to UCSB, Seeman continued his athletic and academic career, earning a degree in Global Studies in 2016.
At UCSB, he was a Big West Conference team champion three times and was ranked No. 23 in doubles play.
Miles Seemann wasn’t able to attend Friday ceremony so his father accepted the Wall of Honor plaque on his behalf.
Blake Joyner
Joyner, class of 2012, patrolled the Pirates midfield as a leader on the boys varsity soccer team in all four years of his high school career.
He was a team captain and later selected to the All-LPL first team in both his junior and senior years.
Joyner scored 21 goals in his senior season.
He continued at Westmont College where he was an outside back for four years, a captain in his senior season and a member of the All-Golden State Athletic Conference Team that same year.
Blake Joyner joins his brother Jake on the Wall of Honor. Jake played for Santa Barbara City College before finishing his career at Westmont.
This year’s selection committee included Jennifer Rasmussen, Josh McClurg, Greg Gandolfo and Coelho.