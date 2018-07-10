T.J Jordan is the latest ex-St. Joseph Knight football coach to join the Lompoc Braves.
Lauded as “one of the up-and-coming innovative coaches” by head varsity football coach Andrew Jones, Jordan was named the Braves’ newest quarterback coach and passing game coordinator by LHS during the weekend of July 7.
It’s a complete 180 for the quarterback guru Jordan, who originally was lined up to help run the offensive show at Milikan High in Long Beach. Jordan – who played at Righetti High and served as an assistant under newly hired Braves defensive coordinator and former St. Joseph head coach Dustin Davis – announced on Feb. 27 that he was taking over as the MHS offensive coordinator.
Jordan would’ve had the chance to coach up rising 2020 quarterback Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell (36 combined touchdowns last season running and throwing) and 2019 Cal wide receiver commit Malik Bradford (team-high 11 receiving touchdowns) at Milikan High had he chosen to stay in Long Beach.
But in a phone interview with The Times on Tuesday morning, Jordan said that a teaching job in the special education field at LHS helped solidify his return to the Central Coast.
“They (Milikan High) didn’t have any full-time teaching jobs available and I was a substitute there. I would have had to sub everyday and I needed to be on campus with the guys. It was a tough deal,” Jordan said. “It was tough to leave Milikan, but it (coaching at Lompoc) was too good to pass up. I think it’s a great opportunity. It’s kind of a blessing in disguise.”
Jordan met up with his MHS coaches and players to discuss his change of plans.
“Once I told them, they were bummed out – but they understood what was going on,” Jordan said.
Jordan is currently taking online courses through the University of Phoenix to help obtain his teaching credential.
Jordan added that working alongside Davis again was a contributing factor into his decision. Jordan coached up former Knights Dino Maldonado, Nate Guzman, Mason Biely and others – helping turn St. Joseph into a high-powered offensive machine.
Now, Jordan says he’ll mesh his own offensive input with Jones – as the Braves’ newest assistant gets to implement his air attack philosophy.
“We’ve talked. It’s Jones’ offense and I’ll coordinate the passing game, just meshing his philosophy and mine together,” Jordan said. “I think together we can be a hard offense to stop.”
Jones had his battles with both Jordan and Davis when the latter two were with the Knights, with Jones and the Braves constantly gaining the upper hand in wins. But Jones says the respect was always there for both men and now, both help improve this demographic for LHS: On campus football coaches.
"I'm pretty lucky and fortunate to go from a couple of on-campus coaches to adding some more," Jones said by phone after Tuesday's practice. "I'm excited. Just in the couple of practices, we've improved our quick passing game with T.J. The kids are excited too."
While he’s going into a unit that lost Toa Taua, Ruben Cortez, Dallas Canley, Johnny Manzo and Shemar Savage to graduation, Jordan cites Leondre Coleman and Ryan Morgan as two returning players he’s energized to work with, saying “Both are physical and coachable kids. I can’t wait to coach them up.”
Lastly, putting points on the board isn’t something the Braves have struggled with in the past.
Last year’s team scored 40 points or more in 10 games last season. Yet, Jordan believes that this unit can build off of what it accomplished last season.
“Any offense you’re in, there’s always going to be room for improvement,” Jordan said.
Jones also believes his offensive unit can enhance with Jordan on board, saying "There are things we're always looking to improve. He's going to put his own twist to the offense."
Jones concludes that LHS has added another familiar face in the area football scene to the Braves' staff: Former Hancock College assistant Paul Ross, who Jones says will serve as an offensive consultant.