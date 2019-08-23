New year. New team. Same result.
St. Joseph's football team started its 2019 season with a convincing 35-7 victory over Visalia's Central Valley Christian. That result nearly matches the Knights' win over the Cavaliers that kicked off the 2018 season, a 42-6 road victory.
Friday night, Devin Guggia scored on three short touchdown runs and finished the night with 15 carries for 72 yards. Guggia also had an interception that set up one of his scoring runs.
"There's a lot we have to clean up, but coming out with a victory against a credible opponent—they're a championship program—is something I'm happy with," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor said. "I know our guys were itching to start the season so we're happy to start in the manner we did."
The game marked the first start at the varsity level for sophomore quarterback Mark Crisp, who threw a pair of touchdown passes against Central Valley Christian, which went on to win the CIF Central Section Division 4 title after starting last year with the loss to St. Joseph.
CVC is now in Division 3 and St. Joseph has moved from Division 1 to Division 2.
Devin Guggia with the INT on the second play of this ensuing CVC drive. #cvcatsjhs pic.twitter.com/E6bTlmUOgG— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) August 24, 2019
St. Joseph raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead against Friday.
After the teams exchanged punts on their opening possessions, the St. Joseph offense got into high gear on Crisp's first career completion.
Crisp lofted a deep ball for junior receiver Darien Langley, who broke past two defenders and got under the ball just before it fell into his grasp. Langley cruised into the end zone to cap a 73-yard scoring strike.
Guggia then made his first impact on the game. The senior, who starred at running back for the Knights in 2018, is now also a starting safety. Guggia intercepted a pass from CVC quarterback Tyce Griswold and returned it inside the Cavalier 40. Guggia capped the ensuing drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give St. Joseph a 14-0 lead with 11:15 left in the first half.
Next, St. Joseph defensive lineman Noe Carlos then stripped a Cavalier ball-carrier of the football to set the Knights up inside the CVC 40.
Noe Carlos comes up with a strip Knights ball inside the 40 of CVC. pic.twitter.com/fuWV92OQiq— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) August 24, 2019
Guggia capped that drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. He then scored his third touchdown of the night with 7:07 left in the third quarter.
St. Joseph's final score on a 25-yard catch from Vincent Geronimo, who slipped out of the backfield and raced past a linebacker for the score on a wheel route.
Mark Crisp hits Vincent Geronimo on the wheel route. 25-yard TD. Knights lead 35-0 with 2:05 left in third. #cvcatsjhs #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/W40SPGn6Wr— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) August 24, 2019
Unofficially, Crisp finished 9-for-16 for 185 yards and the pair of touchdown tosses. He did throw an interception in the CVC end zone near the end of the first half.
Langley had four grabs for 97 yards and also carried the ball seven times for 42 yards.
The St. Joseph defense was stout, with the front being led by Carlos, Daniel Galassi and Jacob Medrano. Jayce Gamble, Josiah Acosta and Michael Madrigal were swarming the CVC running backs from their linebacker positions. Tyler Williams, Patrick Heard and Guggia all broke up one pass each.
Brett Burress spelled Guggia at running back for much of the fourth quarter and finished with 55 yards on 13 carries. Guggia caught three passes for 41 yards.
Josiah Acosta still bringing the lumber despite a running clock and a 35-0 lead. #cvcatsjhs #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/jTsvBQBeS5— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) August 24, 2019
Villasenor felt his team's was the one unit that really set the tone.
"The defense was bending, not breaking. There were a couple breakdowns but the good thing was that they were communicating," Villasenor said.
CVC's lone score came on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Luke Van Groningen with 3:32 left in the game.
The rest of the game was played with a running clock.
Griswold finished 5-of-14 for 61 yards. Davey Fagundes had 17 carries for 82 yards.
The Cavaliers unofficially finished 187 yards of offense.
St. Joseph heads to Bakersfield Garces next week. St. Joseph beat Garces 31-30 last year on a last-second touchdown. Garces is coached by Paul Golla, who won a Division 1 state title coaching Bakersfield High in 2013.
"Their coach is absolutely outstanding and has a great deal of tradition," Villasenor said of Golla and Garces. "They're a talented club and I know they'll be ready. But we'll prepare and be ready as well."