St. Joseph 35, St. Margaret's 24
The Knights outscored previously unbeaten St. Margaret's 21-0 in the fourth quarter to win in San Juan Capistrano Friday night.
It marks the second straight win for the Knights after a three-game skid.
Darien Langley scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Barnhart for the go-ahead score. Devin Guggia then tacked on a 25-yard touchdown run for some insurance.
Langley also had a 92-yard touchdown return on a kickoff and an interception.
Patrick Heard had a touchdown reception from Barnhart.
Next week the Knights host Paso Robles on Homecoming in their Mountain League opener.