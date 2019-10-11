{{featured_button_text}}
St. Joseph's Darien Langley catches a pass against Lompoc's Luke Gardner last month. Langley had a touchdown catch, an interception and a 92-yard kick return touchdown in the Knights' 35-24 win at St. Margaret's Friday.

 Len Wood Staff

St. Joseph 35, St. Margaret's 24

The Knights outscored previously unbeaten St. Margaret's 21-0 in the fourth quarter to win in San Juan Capistrano Friday night.

It marks the second straight win for the Knights after a three-game skid.

Darien Langley scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Barnhart for the go-ahead score. Devin Guggia then tacked on a 25-yard touchdown run for some insurance.

Langley also had a 92-yard touchdown return on a kickoff and an interception.

Patrick Heard had a touchdown reception from Barnhart.

Next week the Knights host Paso Robles on Homecoming in their Mountain League opener. 

