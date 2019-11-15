The streak is now at seven.
And the Knights are into the semifinals.
St. Joseph set the tone early and eased past Visalia Redwood 28-21 in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs. The Knights will play at Fresno San Joaquin Memorial next Friday in the semifinals of the playoffs.
Yes, this St. Joseph team stood at 2-3 on the year after the Sept. 27 home loss to Lompoc.
The St. Joseph football team beat Redwood 28-21 Friday night, advancing to the CIF Central Section Division 2 quarterfinals.
And, yes, the Knights haven't lost since.
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart, a senior who made his first start with the Knights in that loss to Lompoc, improved to 7-1 as the Knights' starter with Friday's win at the Mineral King Bowl in Visalia Friday.
Barnhart was on the receiving end of the first St. Joseph touchdown of the night, catching a short pass in the end zone on a reverse pass from Mark Crisp, who began the season as St. Joseph's starting quarterback but missed the previous nine games with a broken collarbone.
Barnhart, at 6-foot-2, went up high for the pass and it was tipped up in the air before Barnhart was able to come down with the ball on his back. That score came in the waning moments of the first quarter.
Redwood then put together a drive deep into St. Joseph territory, but Devin Guggia, another St. Joseph junior, intercepted a Ryan Rios pass to end the scoring threat.
The Knights and Rangers then exchanged punts. St. Joseph then drove down with the help of a screen to Guggia, a deep out to Darien Langley and an Noah Skarda catch inside the 10. That drive was capped by Guggia's seven-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead two minutes before halftime.
Redwood marched down the field and answered to tighten the score up to 14-7 as Christian Roldan caught a Rios touchdown pass with 23 seconds left before half.
The Knights received the kickoff to start the opening half and used designed runs to Barnhart with Guggia runs sprinkled in. Guggia scored from yards out to put the Knights up 21-7.
Patrick Heard had a big pass break-up on the Rangers' next drive on fourth down, giving St. Joseph the ball back. That would lead to another St. Joseph touchdown from Guggia, this one from nine yards.
St. Joseph led 28-7 with 3:21 left. But the Knights did have to sweat a bit.
Diamond Davis scored on a 40-yard catch-and-run to cut into the Knights' lead. Michael Madrigal then recovered the onside kick but the Rangers blocked the St. Joseph punt and recovered on the Knights' 3-yard line and would score on a 3-yard Cadin Shafer run a play later, cutting St. Joseph's lead to 28-21 with 1:48 left.
Guggia then recovered the next onside kick and the Knights were just able to run out the rest of the time on the clock. Barnhart, took a fourth-down snap with two seconds left and raced away from the line of scrimmage for a 20-yard loss to make sure the clock hit all zeroes.
Now the Knights will travel to Fresno for the semifinals. There they will face Memorial, which won the 2018 Division 3 title and lost in the State final. The Panthers, 9-1 on the season and the No. 2 seed in the Division 2 bracket, beat Stockdale 42-13 Friday. The Panthers feature, perhaps, the top player in the entire Central Section in Jalen McMillan, a receiver committed to Washington. The Panthers also have Mac Delana, a Fresno State receiver commit. The duo combined for 24 touchdown receptions in the regular season.
Hanford, unbeaten and the No. 1 seed in the division, will host Tulare Western in the other semifinal. Hanford pulled past No. 9 Bakersfield Garces 33-20 Friday night while Tulare Western, the fifth seed, beat No. 13 Dinuba 47-10 on Friday.
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph running back Devin Guggia hits the hole for yards against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart gives a stiff arm against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph defensive stop against Redwood's quarterback during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph Football versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph running back Devin Guggia hits the hole for yards against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart gives a stiff arm against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart gives a stiff arm against Redwood defender Hudson Walker during their CIF Central Section Division 2 quarterfinal game in Visalia Friday. The Knights won 28-21, advancing to the semifinals.
Gary Kazanjian, Contributor
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart lleaves a Redwood player behind during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart catches a pass for the first touchdown against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph defensive end Jacob Medrano tries to contain Redwood's quarterback during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph players give a shake after a play as they take on Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart looks for an opeing against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart looks for an opeing against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor motions towards the referee as they take on Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor motions towards the referee as they take on Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley grabs some yards against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph Football versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley grabs some yards against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph Football versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph defensive end Jacob Medrano, right and the rest of the defense stop the run against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph Football versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph's Ethan Otremba tries to contain Redwood's Caden Shafer during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph Football versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph defensive end Jacob Medrano tries to contain Redwood's Caden Shafer during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph Football versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph defensive end Jacob Medrano tries to contain Redwood's quarterback during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph running back Devin Guggia hits the hole for yards against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph Football versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart looks for an opeing against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
St. Joseph Football versus Redwood CIF Football Matchup
St. Joseph running back Devin Guggia hits the hole for yards against Redwood during their CIF football playoff matchup in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov.15, 2019.
Gary Kazanjian
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 03.jpg
Jacob Medrano of St Joseph sacks Fresno Sunnyside quarterback Nathan Gonzalez during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 01.jpg
Diego Castillo holds on to a completed pass
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 02.jpg
St. Joseph slotback Darien Langley breaks a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside last week in Santa Maria. The Knights play at Visalia Redwood Friday night in the Central Section quarterfinals.
Peter Klein, Contributor
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 04.jpg
Brett Burress plunges into the end zone for a two-point conversion during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 05.jpg
Tyler Williams recovers a bad snap in the end zone for a touchdown during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 06.jpg
Darien Langley on a running play during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 07.jpg
Tyler Williams breaks up a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 09.jpg
St Joseph head coach Pepe Villasenor discusses a play with quarterback Hunter Barnhart
Peter H Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 10.jpg
Brett Burress finds running room during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 11.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart scrambles during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 12.jpg
St Joseph receiver Diego Castillo runs up the sideline during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 13.jpg
Noe Carlos of St Joseph makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 14.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart gets hit following a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 15.jpg
Noe Carlos makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 16.jpg
Darien Langley runs behind the lead block of Diego Hernandez.
Peter H Klein
110119 Righetti SJ football 05.jpg
Righetti's Christian Licerio catches a pass in front of St. Joseph's Patrick Heard.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 01.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia steps into the end zone to score the Knights' final touchdown ahead of Righetti's Kidasi Nepa, Ryan Boivin and Matt Simms.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 02.jpg
St. Joseph's Ethan Otremba tries to stop Righetti's Kidasi Nepa.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 03.jpg
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart passes against Righetti last week. Barnhart has been instrumental in leading the Knights to a five-game win streak.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 04.jpg
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams strips the ball from Righetti's Logan Mortensen, forcing a turnover.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 06.jpg
St. Joseph's \FBSJ Righetti's \FBR
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 07.jpg
Righetti fans celebrate.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 08.jpg
St. Joseph's Daniel Galassi sacks Righetti's Logan Mortensen on third down, forcing a Warrior punt.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 09.jpg
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart runs the ball against Righetti.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 10.jpg
St. Joseph's Michael Madrigal tackles Righetti's Kidasi Nepa during last Friday's game, a 22-7 win for the Knights. Madrigal and St. Joseph never questioned the team's process after a three-game losing streak. Now they've won five in a row heading into the playoffs.
Len Wood, Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 11.jpg
Righetti fans have a home that backs up to St. Joseph's field.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 12.jpg
St. Joseph's Vincent Geronimo catches a pass between Righetti's Jordan Fields and Chris Miller (14) during last week's game. St. Joseph is set to host Fresno Sunnyside Friday in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs while Righetti will take on Bakersfield Stockdale.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 14.jpg
Fans in end zone.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 15.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley catches a pass against Righetti.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 16.jpg
Righetti coach Tony Payne high fives Joseph Cardenas after a turnover on downs.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 17.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia scores as Righetti's Chris Vargas and Joseph Cardenas try to stop him.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 18.jpg
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda (5) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion Friday night in the game against Righetti.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 19.jpg
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa carries the ball against St. Joseph.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 20.jpg
Righetti's Logan Mortensen runs away from St. Joseph's Sebastian Ramirez.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 21.jpg
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda runs the ball against Righetti's Ethan Davenport.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 22.jpg
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor and Righetti's coach Tony Payne shake hands after the game.
Len Wood Staff
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 02.jpg
St. Joseph's Diego Castillo (18) celebrates in the end zone with Patrick Heard (10) following a touchdown reception during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande Friday night.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 01.jpg
St. Joseph receiver Noah Skarda finds running room during Friday's Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Skarda helped the Knights beat the Eagles 21-14 for their fourth straight win.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 03.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart drops back to pass during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 04.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart scrambles away from Arroyo Grande's Jacob Lewis for a big gain during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Barnhart threw for one touchdown in the Knights' 21-14 win over the Eagles.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 05.jpg
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 06.jpg
Caleb Tomasin works to gain yards against Noe Carlos of St Joseph
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 07.jpg
Brock Marcois kicks a field goal in the first half of a Mountain League against Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 08.jpg
Patrick Heard leaps to make a catch in front of Sabastian Angulo of Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 09.jpg
Noe Carlos fights off the block of Arroyo Grande lineman Matthew Allen during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 10.jpg
Jayce Gamble pulls down Arroyo Grande runner Ethan Royal during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 11.jpg
Noe Carlos tackles Caleb Tomasin during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 12.jpg
Darien Langley runs past Sam Calder of Arroyo Grande during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 13.jpg
Jayce Gamble forces a fumble during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 14.jpg
Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal runs during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 15.jpg
Tyler Williams tackles Caleb Tomasin during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 16.jpg
Darien Langley returns a kick during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 17.jpg
Michael Madrigal helps bring down the Arroyo Grande runner during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 03.jpg
A Paso Robles ball carrier is tackled by St. Joseph defender Salvador Barragan (22) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 01.jpg
St. Joseph High running back Brett Burress gets tripped up by Paso Robles High defender Jacob Lambeth (23) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 02.jpg
St. Joseph wide receiver Noah Skarda (5) sprints upfield during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 04.jpg
St. Joseph High quarterback Hunter Barnhart rolls out of the pocket in search of an open man during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 05.jpg
Paso Robles running back Bennie Johnson, Jr. (26) is brought down by St. Joseph High defenders Darien Langley (left) and Salvador Barragan (right) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 06.jpg
St. Joseph High running back Brett Burress (33) tumbles to the turf during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles High.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 07.jpg
Paso Robles High wide receiver Seth Maldonado (1) gets tripped up by a St. Joseph High defender during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 08.jpg
Paso Robles defender Adam Espinoza (25) just misses the tackle on St. Joe's running back Darien Langley during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 09.jpg
Paso Robles High running back Bennie Johnson, Jr. (26) looks for a gap in the defense during Friday night's game against St. Joseph High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 10.jpg
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley (3) is brought to the turf by Paso Robles High defender Braden Waterman during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 11.jpg
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley (3) is knocked out of bounds by several Paso Robles High defenders during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 12.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart (7) looks for an open man during the Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 13.jpg
St. Joseph High wide receiver Diego Castillo races the ball upfield during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 14.jpg
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley (3) escapes the tackle of Paso Robles High defender Braden Waterman (10) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 2
Pioneer Valley running back Tommy Nunez (5) moves past St. Joseph defender Diego Castillo (18) during last week's game at Pioneer Valley High School. Pioneer Valley heads to Nipomo this week.
Jack Owen Jr, Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 1
Pioneer Valley's Adrian Angelesco (35) puts a tackle on St. Joseph's Darien Langley during a game on Oct. 4. Langley helped lift St. Joseph to a 35-24 road win at San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's last Friday night.
Jack Owen Jr, Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 3
St. Joseph defender Michael Madrigal puts a tackle on Pioneer Valley running back Tommy Nunez (5).
Jack Owen Jr, Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 4
St Joseph Kicker Brock Marcois (11) kicks an extra point after a Knight touchdown.
Jack Owen Jr, Contributor
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 5
Pioneer Valley QB Angel Vargas-Hernandez (10) throws a pass under pressure from St Joe's defensive line.
Jack Owen Jr
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 6
Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubacalva (44) knocks down a pass intended for a St. Joe receiver
Jack Owen Jr
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 7
Pioneer Valley's Elias Martinez (88) it brought down by a gang of St. Joe players
Jack Owen Jr
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 8
Pioneer Valley's Jacob Limon (33) takes down St. Joe's Noah Skarda (5)
Jack Owen Jr
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 9
Pioneer Valley's Jacob Limon (33) Brings down St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart (7)
Jack Owen Jr
092719 Lompoc SJ football 04.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman breaks up a pass to St. Joseph's Tyler Williams late in the game on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 03.jpg
St. Joseph's Patrick Heard makes a touchdown catch ahead of Lompoc's Luke Gardner on Friday.
Len Wood,Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 01.jpg
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson intercepts a pass to St. Joseph's Vincent Geronimo on the goal line on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 02.jpg
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan runs against St. Joseph's Josiah Acosta on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 05.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley catches a pass against Lompoc's Luke Gardner last month. Langley had a touchdown catch, an interception and a 92-yard kick return touchdown in the Knights' 35-24 win at St. Margaret's Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 06.jpg
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams makes a catch despite defense by Lompoc's Joe Schumer on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 07.jpg
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson gets past St. Joseph's Noe Carlos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 08.jpg
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley carries the ball against St. Joseph on Sept. 27. Last Friday, Canley compiled 105 rushing yards and two scores on five carries.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 09.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman runs in a touchdown catch against St. Joseph on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 10.jpg
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart runs against Lompoc's John Gaitan on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 11.jpg
Lompoc vs. St. Joseph.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 12.jpg
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan runs after catching a pass as St. Joseph's Michael Madrigal defends on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 13.jpg
Lompoc vs. St. Joseph.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 14.jpg
Lompoc's Aaron Nunez celebrates a St. Joseph turnover on downs on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 15.jpg
Lompoc's Cavin Ross passes against St. Joseph on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 16.jpg
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart gets away from Lompoc's Jalen Powers during a game last month. Barnhart leads the Knights into Friday's game against Paso Roles.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 17.jpg
St. Joseph's Diego Castillo catches a pass against Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 18.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio runs against St. Joseph's Noe Carlos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 19.jpg
St. Joseph's Patrick Heard celebrates a two-point conversion catch that tied the game against Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 20.jpg
St. Joseph's Daniel Galassi hits Lompoc's Cavin Ross as he throws on Sept. 27.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 21.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia runs against Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 22.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio scores as St. Joseph's Noe Carlos catches him at the goaline on Sept. 27.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 23.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio and Leondre Coleman celebrate Tenorio's touchdown against St. Joseph on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 24.jpg
Lompoc players celebrate Ryan Morgan's 72-yard touchdown run against St. Joseph on Friday. The score put the Braves up 28-14.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 25.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia runs against Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 26.jpg
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart runs against Lompoc's Jalen Powers on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 27.jpg
Lompoc fan at St. Joseph game on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 28.jpg
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio carries the ball against St. Joseph on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 29.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman carries the ball against St. Joseph on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 30.jpg
Lompoc's Jed Rantz sacks St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart, forcing a Knight turnover on downs on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 31.jpg
St. Joseph's Patrick Heard makes a drive-saving catch on fourth down, as Lompoc's Nick Dominguez defends on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Lompoc SJ football 32.jpg
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson makes his third interception of the night as Oscar Tenorio defends St. Joseph's Patrick Heard on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 08.jpg
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble tries to slow down Bakersfield Christian's David Stevenson
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 03.jpg
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp passes before Bakersfield Christian's Noah Doss hits him.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 04.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia stops Bakersfield Christian Ben Yurosek after a pass reception.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 01.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley breaks through the middle for a long touchdown against Bakersfield Christian on Sept. 13. Langley will be a key playmaker Friday night against Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
091319 BC SJ football 02.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia follows his blocks and scores a touchdown against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 05.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 06.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 07.jpg
St. Joseph's Logan Martinez brings down Bakersfield Christian Randy Raymond.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 09.jpg
St. Joseph's Jacob Medrano and Devin Guggia bring down Bakersfield Christian's David Stevenson.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 10.jpg
St. Joseph rushes to try to block a Bakersfield Christian field goal.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 11.jpg
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams stiff arms Bakersfield Christian Shawn Warren.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 12.jpg
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp takes off on a long run against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 13.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia follows his blocks and scores a touchdown against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 14.jpg
St. Joseph's Daniel Galassi brings down Bakersfield Christian's Dominic Gamboni.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 15.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia dives for yardage after catching a pass against Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 16.jpg
St. Joseph and Bakersfield Christian play under the moon.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 17.jpg
St. Joseph vs. Bakersfield Christian.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 18.jpg
St. Joseph's Michael Madrigal and Tyler Williams stop Bakersfield Christian's Chris Gutierrez near the goal line.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 19.jpg
Bakersfield Christian players stop St. Joseph's Devin Guggia after a pass reception.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 20.jpg
Bakersfield Christian's Ronnie Simril picks off a pass to St. Joseph's Tyler Williams in the end zone in the first half.
Len Wood Staff
091319 BC SJ football 21.jpg
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams knocks down Bakersfield Christian's Ronnie Simril after he caught a pass.
Len Wood Staff
