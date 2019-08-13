Cabrillo High will prepare for it 2019 season with a scrimmage Friday night in Santa Maria.
The Conquistadores, set for year three of the AJ Pateras era, with scrimmage Laguna Beach and Santa Maria high schools in a three-way session.
The Conquistadores have traditionally scrimmaged the Saints in recent seasons, having scrimmaged them last year.
The three-team scrimmage is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at Santa Maria High's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
The Conquistadores start the season on Saturday, Aug. 24 with a home game against Bishop Diego. Lompoc High starts its season Friday, Aug. 23 with the first game of the 2019 season at Huyck Stadium.
Lompoc then hosts Righetti at Huyck on Aug. 30. Cabrillo's second game of the year is set for Aug. 30 against Nipomo. That game is scheduled to be played at San Luis Obispo High School as Nipomo's stadium is still under construction.
Santa Maria went 3-8 last season, its first in the CIF Central Section. Cabrillo finished 0-10. Laguna Beach went 10-3 last season, playing in the CIF Central Section's Division 12. Cabrillo is in Division 12 this year.
In other scrimmages, St. Joseph will host San Luis Obispo for the second year in a row Friday night. Pioneer Valley will host Bishop Diego Thursday at 6 p.m. in another scrimmage.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking for people to fill the following coaching positions: A head coach for the girls varsity water polo team, an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team and an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race that runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria extended
Rancho Maria Golf Club's special offer honoring veterans has been extended.
Originally scheduled to run Fridays through the end of July, the offer has been so well received that the club is extending it through the end of the year.
The club is also adding law enforcement and first responders to the list of people eligible to play a round of golf on Fridays for $29.
The special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
Golf clinics at Rancho Maria
Tony “The Golf Doctor” Murphy has joined the staff at Rancho Maria Golf Club and will be teaching junior and ladies golf clinics on Saturday mornings.
This will be an inexpensive, weekly year-long program costing $10 per session.
For more details, send an email to Murphy at tonymurphygolfdoc@yahoo.com or call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.