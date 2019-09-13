Mark Rush saved the night.
With the game on the line, the Arroyo Grande High School linebacker intercepted a Cavin Ross pass at the Arroyo Grande goal line, brought the ball upfield to the A.G. 27 and sealed the Eagles’ 30-24 victory over the Lompoc Braves Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
The non-league matchup was scheduled to be one of the Eagles’ home games, but since their football field remains under reconstruction, the game was played in Santa Maria.
The Eagles held a 30-16 lead early in the fourth quarter before the Braves thrilling comeback fell just short.
The Eagles contained the Braves’ running attack all night so, with time running out, the Braves took to the air, relying on the arm of the freshman Ross, who took over after senior Cameron Iribarren went down with an injury earlier in the season
A high snap led to a short Lompoc punt that set A.G. up at the Lompoc 34-yard line with 6:54 left in the game and the chance to put this one on ice.
But the Eagles couldn’t capitalize, were forced to punt that went the wrong way with Arroyo Grande actually losing 20 yards on the punt play.
Beginning at the Arroyo Grande 45, the Braves threw six straight times with Ross hitting Joe Shumer with a 12-yard touchdown pass and, with Aldo Anguiano’s point-after-kick, the Braves still had hope, trialing 30-24 with 3:50 left in the game.
To preserve as much time as possible, Lompoc used up all its timeouts on Arroyo Grande’s next possession.
The Eagles were still able to move the ball, driving down to the Lompoc 18 before trying a 37-yard field goal.
And when it sailed wide to the left, the Braves had 2:33 on the clock and one more shot at a comeback.
After a sack and a holding penalty on Lompoc’s first two plays, things were looking bleak.
But Ross got hot, hit five straight passes and got the Braves down to the Eagles nine with a first-and-goal.
Ross then spiked the ball to kill the clock and with 51.7 seconds left.
But that’s where Rush stepped in.
Keeping an eagle-eye on Ross, Rush jumped the route, stepped in front of the Lompoc receiver and intercepted the ball, killing the Braves’ chance at a remarkable comeback.
Caleb Tomasin led the Eagles rushing attack, gaining 185 yards with one touchdown on 18 carries.
Eagles quarterback Ethan Royal scored two rushing touchdowns, gaining 88 yards on 12 carries and completed eight of 15 passes for 74 yards.
Mason Garcia was Royal’s top target with 43 yards on two receptions.
Lompoc’s Leondre Coleman gained 68 yards and scored on touchdown on 11 rushes.
Sheldon Canley added another 35 yards in four carries.
Lompoc’s Ross completed 20 of 36 passes, with one interception, for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan Morgan caught one touchdown pass, and gained 75 yards on four completions.
Demetrius Dickerson caught a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels caught five Ross passes for 60 yards.
Arroyo Grande (3-1) is scheduled to play at Nipomo next week. Nipomo is hoping its reconstructed field will be ready next week. If it isn’t, the game will be played at a neutral site to be determined early next week.
Lompoc (2-2) has its bye next week and then plays at St. Joseph on Sept. 27.