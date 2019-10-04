{{featured_button_text}}

The San Luis Obispo offense did a number on Santa Maria’s Homecoming Friday night.

Undersized and undermanned on defense, the Saints simply couldn’t make nearly enough stops. Tigers quarterback Emilio Corona threw for four touchdowns and ran for two, and the Tigers came away with a 56-30 non-league win at Santa Maria’s Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.

Three Corona touchdown passes went to Carson Leedom.

The Tigers moved to 5-1. The Saints, who came off a bye and saw their winning streak snapped at two, are 3-3.

Seniors Alexia Espejo and Jacobo Araujo were crowned Santa Maria Homecoming queen and king respectively at halftime.

Afterward, Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington said, “I don’t want to take anything away from what San Luis Obispo does offensively, but we’re banged up.

“By halftime, we were missing six starters on defense. Three or four were out with injuries tonight, and two or three more were hurt in the first half.”

Santa Maria coaches were furious after a late hit on Saints linebacker Julius Booker in the second quarter that subsequently put Booker out of the game.

Some of the coaches, including Ellington, came on to the field and Ellington yelled for an ejection. Instead, a personal foul call against the Tigers and an unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Saints came about and a big Tigers gain stood.

After San Luis Obispo scored 14 quick points early, the Saints matched scores with the Tigers the rest of the first half.

Things could not have been much worse for the Saints at the outset. Dominick Martinez was hit with an intentional grounding penalty at the Saints 4 on the first play of the game. Corona hit Leedom on 9-yard touchdown pass on the Tigers’ second play.

Sammy Herrera got the Saints going when he scooted 99 yards for a score after dropping the ball on the ensuing kickoff after the third Tigers touchdown.

The teams matched scores the rest of the half and Herrera’s 1-yard run pulled the Saints within 35-24. That was the halftime score.

Save a 10-yard touchdown pass from Corona to Leedom, the Tigers pounded the Saints with their ground game in the second half. Max Threlkel and Anthony Arroyo scored on short runs for the Tigers in the second half.

Corona threw for 161 yards and ran for 124. Threlkel ran for 93 yards.

Martinez ran for 108 yards and a score, but he was in double figures in dropped snaps from the shot gun. That didn’t hurt the Saints in the first half, but it caught up with Martinez in the second, hampering two drives.

The Saints got a late score when backup Murad Alamari hit Zach Borges with a 36-yard touchdown pass.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but our guys competed against a good football team when we were short-handed,” said Ellington.

“As a head coach, that’s all I can ask for.”

Santa Maria will be in the road against a powerful-looking Templeton team to open Ocean League play next Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

