Senior Spotlight: Orcutt Academy's Josiah DuBruno hopes to make track team at Cal Poly

“Once I got into Cal Poly, I knew I was going to go there because it was a better school academically and it being a big school really appealed to me.”

Besides, “I really like San Luis, and it’s near the beach,” said DeBruno.

Besides his track accomplishments, DeBruno was a prominent football and soccer player at Orcutt Academy.

Going without competitive sports since March because of the pandemic has been an adjustment, DeBruno said.

“I mean, sports has been everything to me throughout high school and before. For the last four years I’ve played three sports every year, with the exception of my sophomore year.”

DeBruno said, “I had to miss soccer season due to shoulder surgery from a football injury.”

Now that his time away from his studies is not constantly consumed by sports, DeBruno said, he has had some time to reflect.

“On one hand, I really do miss it. I miss the competitiveness of it the most, getting into the mindset for a big meet. and I really can’t believe I won’t be competing at Masters or state this year,” he said.