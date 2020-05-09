Senior Spotlight: Christian Morin, with a big assist from his dad, thrived as a student, athlete at Pioneer Valley

"It is sad," Morin said of the season ending. "I do have a lot of time. I do try to stay active as much as I can. I work out in the backyard and work out as much as I can."

Morin played "the big three" well enough that he was the Pioneer Valley nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Year scholarship.

The NSBCART issues its scholarships during its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the pandemic.

When it comes to the sport he will miss the most, "It's gotta be football," said Morin.

"The Friday nights, the atmosphere – everything about football. It's been great."

Morin is in the process of choosing between Fresno State or Long Beach State when it comes to where he will go to school next.

"I'm leaning toward Fresno State but I haven't decided yet," he said.

Academically, Morin ranks 25th out of 612 in his graduating class. An active member of the Pioneer Valley FFA and PVHS Student Leadership, Morin played football, basketball and baseball all four years at Pioneer Valley.