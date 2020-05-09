Senior Spotlight: Christian Morin, with a big assist from his dad, thrived as a student, athlete at Pioneer Valley

Christian Morin's father, Abel, has always been his No. 1 fan.
The Pioneer Valley senior's mother passed away when he was in the eighth grade. Growing up, Christian Morin said, he could not have asked for a better single parent.
"It was an economic struggle for us for awhile, and my dad worked so hard to support us," Christian Morin, who has two younger brothers, said. "We're good (economically) now."
Christian Morin carries at 3.96 GPA at Pioneer Valley. He played "the big three" football, basketball and baseball, during his time there.
"Everything I've needed, my dad has been there for me," said Christian Morin.
He said a premature goodbye to baseball, something that had been a big part of his life.
Morin's senior baseball season ended with the Panthers sitting at 6-3, thus ending his competitive sports career. Schools statewide were closed in March under a statewide shelter-in-place directive California Governor Gavin Newsom issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is sad," Morin said of the season ending. "I do have a lot of time. I do try to stay active as much as I can. I work out in the backyard and work out as much as I can."
Morin played "the big three" well enough that he was the Pioneer Valley nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Year scholarship.
The NSBCART issues its scholarships during its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the pandemic.
When it comes to the sport he will miss the most, "It's gotta be football," said Morin.
"The Friday nights, the atmosphere – everything about football. It's been great."
Morin is in the process of choosing between Fresno State or Long Beach State when it comes to where he will go to school next.
"I'm leaning toward Fresno State but I haven't decided yet," he said.
Academically, Morin ranks 25th out of 612 in his graduating class. An active member of the Pioneer Valley FFA and PVHS Student Leadership, Morin played football, basketball and baseball all four years at Pioneer Valley.
Sports has been a big part of Morin's life since he was a child. "I played youth football and Little League when I was younger."
Going without competitive sports in college "will be an adjustment because I have a lot more time, but I'll be ready for it," said Morin.
He was a Pioneer Valley team captain in all three sports, and the team basketball MVP three times. Morin's scholarship application states that he earned a scholar athlete award 12 times.
A seven-time letter winner, Morin has been the PV football team's Receiver of the Year. He was a Second Team All-League selection in football and earned All-League honorable mention in basketball.
Morin hit .385 during his truncated senior baseball season. He was instrumental in the Pioneer Valley basketball team's rally during league play.
After a 1-12 start to the 2019-20 season, the Panthers went 6-6 in the Ocean League and qualified for the playoffs.
Morin was a wide receiver, corner back and kick returner for the football team his senior year. He was second on the team in all-purpose yards.
Morin will study kinesiology in college, with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
