See which Central Coast football players earn All-Area recognition

Opposing defenses often knew when Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen was going to throw. They just had a hard time stopping him.
Meanwhile, opposing offenses had a hard time blocking Nipomo linebacker Jesse Garza.
Mortensen and Garza are the 2019 Lee Central Coast Newspapers All-Area Football Team Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year respectively. Both are seniors. Mortensen threw for 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was intercepted just five times. Garza made 68 solo tackles, was in on 23 more and had nine tackles for loss.
Garza was the PAC 4 League Defensive Player of the Year.
The All-Area Offensive Lineman of the Year is Lompoc senior Jacob Nunez. Nunez, an Arizona State commit, was the Channel League Offensive Lineman of the Year. The All-Area Defensive Lineman of the Year is Santa Ynez senior Tyler Germani. Germani was the Channel League Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The Utility Player of the Year is Santa Ynez senior Anthony Gills. Gills played running back, wide receiver and defensive back for the Pirates. He was also their kickoff and punt returner.
The First Team offensive linemen are St. Joseph junior Max Stineman, Righetti senior Henry Aguilar, St. Joseph senior Diego Hernandez, Lompoc junior Carlos Garcia and Arroyo Grande senior Ramses Diaz, the Mountain League Offensive Player of the Year.
St. Joseph repeated as the Mountain League champion and made it to the Central Section Division 2 semifinals.
The First Team Offense's quarterback is Lompoc freshman Cavin Ross. Pressed into service when Lompoc's senior starter, Cameron Iribarren, was injured in the Braves' first game, Ross finished with 1,911 yards passing, including 22 touchdown tosses and nine interceptions.
The running backs are Righetti junior Kidasi Nepa and Lompoc sophomore Sheldon Canley. Canley rushed for 808 yards and 14 touchdowns. Nepa ran for 768 yards and eight scores.
The fullback is Righetti senior Christian Roseborough. The tight end is Lomooc senior Ryan Morgan (six touchdown receptions). The wide receivers are Righetti senior Chase Reynoso (851 yards in receptions, nine touchdown catches) and Lompoc junior Christian Duarte-Tenorio (five touchdown receptions).
The utility player is Santa Ynez sophomore Bennett Redell, a quarterback and strong safety. The kicker is St. Joseph junior Brock Marcois.
The Mountain League Defensive Player of the Year, St. Joseph senior Josiah Acosta, is one of the First Team Defense's linebackers. The others are Lompoc seniors Leondre Coleman and Jed Rantz.
The First Team defensive linemen are St. Joseph senior Noe Carlos, Santa Maria senior Abel Santana, Cabrillo junior Caleb McNamee and Arroyo Grande senior Zach Clift.
The defensive backs are Lompoc seniors Joseph Schumer and Oscar Tenorio, St. Joseph senior Devin Guggia and Lompoc sophomore Deville Dickerson.
The punter is Santa Maria senior Sammy Benitez.
The annual All-Area team is voted upon by the sports staff at Lee Central Coast Newspapers, which includes the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.