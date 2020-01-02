See which Central Coast football players earn All-Area recognition

Opposing defenses often knew when Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen was going to throw. They just had a hard time stopping him.

Meanwhile, opposing offenses had a hard time blocking Nipomo linebacker Jesse Garza.

Mortensen and Garza are the 2019 Lee Central Coast Newspapers All-Area Football Team Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year respectively. Both are seniors. Mortensen threw for 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was intercepted just five times. Garza made 68 solo tackles, was in on 23 more and had nine tackles for loss.

Garza was the PAC 4 League Defensive Player of the Year.

The All-Area Offensive Lineman of the Year is Lompoc senior Jacob Nunez. Nunez, an Arizona State commit, was the Channel League Offensive Lineman of the Year. The All-Area Defensive Lineman of the Year is Santa Ynez senior Tyler Germani. Germani was the Channel League Defensive Lineman of the Year.

The Utility Player of the Year is Santa Ynez senior Anthony Gills. Gills played running back, wide receiver and defensive back for the Pirates. He was also their kickoff and punt returner.

