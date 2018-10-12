The Cabrillo Conquistadores started Friday night’s game against the Santa Ynez Pirates with a trick play.
It didn’t work.
But everything was working for the Pirates in a 42-8 Channel League football victory at Lompoc High’s Huyck Stadium.
The Conqs tried an onside kick in an effort to jump-start their offense.
But the Pirates were waiting for it and pounced on the ball.
Santa Ynez then marched downfield, scoring on an end-around by wide receiver Jasper Kadlec.
Quincy Valle’s point after kick made the score 7-0 early in the first quarter.
Kadlec scored again, this time on a long pass from quarterback Bennett Redell to make it 14-0 later in the quarter.
It was déjà vu when Redell hit Kadlec with a 10-yard touchdown pass at the start of the second quarter.
Later in the quarter, Santa Ynez blocked a Cabrillo field goal attempt, running the ball back to the Cabrillo 30.
A short touchdown drive made it 28-0 and when Redell hit Kadlec with another touchdown pass, the score was 35-0 as halftime neared.
Tim Fisher’s 27-yard touchdown run made it 42-0 with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Cabrillo finally got on the scoreboard with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to make the final score 42-8.
Cabrillo (0-8, 0-3 Channel League) plays Santa Barbara at San Marcos High’s stadium next Friday night.
Santa Ynez (5-2, 2-1) is home against Dos Pueblos next Friday.
Valley Christian Academy 55, Maricopa 6
The Valley Christian Academy Lions scored 41 first quarter points on their way to a Coast Valley League victory over the Maricopa Indians.
VCA (4-2, 2-0 CVL) starters played just a little more than the first quarter.
The Lions scored once in the third quarter for a 48-0 lead before the teams traded fourth quarter touchdowns.
Starting running backs Adam Aldana and Ethan McCoy each had only three carries on the night. Aldana scored one touchdown and McCoy two on their short nights.
Aldana also scored on a 29-yard punt return.
Quarterback Tyler McCoy returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. He was 1-for-3 passing with a 9-yard touchdown toss to Andrew Sparlin and, contributing on defense, had his first career interception.
Daniel Murillo had the Lions’ share of touches at running back, carrying the ball 12 times for 58 yards and his first career touchdown.
Jonathan Aldana and Matt Hoilihan also scored for VCA.
Maricopa (0-6, 0-2) hosts Cuyama Valley next Friday night.
VCA has filled an open date on its schedule with a non-league game against Monterey Trinity Christian on Thursday at 5 p.m.