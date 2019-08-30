The Santa Ynez Pirates and Carpinteria Warriors renewed one of the area’s oldest rivalries Friday night at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.
And the Pirates prevailed, rolling to a dominating 42-0 victory to keep possession of the ‘Warrior Spirit Never Dies and Pirate Pride’ trophy for at least one more year.
It was the Pirates' fifth straight win in the series that dates back to 1941 and the 68th meeting between these schools on the gridiron.
But even with Friday night’s loss, Carpinteria leads the series 32-31-5.
Santa Ynez quarterback Bennett Redell was the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Tony Payne finally figured it out.
Santa Ynez’s Tyler Germani won the ‘Pirate Pride’ award while Carpinteria’s Diego Hernandez won the ‘Warrior Spirit Never Dies’ award.
"These guys played a great game, all of them,” said Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg.
The Pirates scored all their points in the first half, grinding out two early scores before exploding for five more before intermission.
“I thought our offensive line executed the way we wanted,” said McClurg. “This is left tackle Jose Rodriguez’s first week of football. Jose, Aiden Sim and Ivan Hernandez executed the way we wanted. They did a heck of a job. Those three guys did what was good for the team.”
Meanwhile, the Santa Ynez defense, led by Germani, smothered the Warriors – giving up seven yards of total offense to Carpinteria in the first half before the Pirates brought in the reserves.
The Pirates defense also created five costly first-half turnovers, three fumbles and two interceptions that helped shut down the Carpinteria offense.
Santa Ynez took the opening kicked and immediately imposed its will on Carpinteria, going on an 8-play, 83-yard scoring drive.
Anthony Gills got the drive moving on the first play with a 16-yard gain up the left side.
Redell then hit wide receiver Camron Prendergast with a 19-yard strike.
Gills was bottled up in the backfield on the next play, escaped, raced across and the up the field for 11 and then Lars Ladinig picked up 16 yards on a fly sweep to the left.
That set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ladinig.
Quincy Valle’s point after kick, the first of five for Valle on the night (Niko Rocha kicked the sixth), gave the Pirates a 7-0 lead with 8:17 left in the first quarter.
“Bennett did a good job,” said McClurg. “That just shows what a year of experience does. The game slows down. And then having a guy like Anthony out there is a big benefit.”
After forcing a Warriors’ punt, the Pirates began their second scoring drive.
The drive actually stalled and Santa Ynez was forced to punt but a Carpinteria fumbled the punt reception, the Pirates recovered and the Warriors never recovered.
Santa Ynez finished a 9-play, 65-yard drive with a 3-yard Redell touchdown run that put the Pirates up 14-0 with 4:18 left in the quarter.
Carpinteria then fumbled the kickoff, Santa Ynez recovered and Redell hit Ladinig with an 8-yard touchdown pass on the next play.
The Warriors called for a fair catch on the ensuing kickoff but on their next play, Gills picked off Carpinteria quarterback Will Collins.
Two plays later, Redell hit Logan Ast with a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 28-0 Santa Ynez lead with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Prendergast caught a 13-yard touchdown pass and Gills returned his second interception for a 55-yard touchdown to give the Pirates a 42-0 lead.
Santa Ynez (1-1) hosts Santa Maria next Friday.