Now the real test begins.
The Santa Ynez Pirates host the Nipomo Titans in their 2019 football season-opener Friday night.
After all the hours of spring and summer practice, it’s time to find out if all the hard work pays off in this non-league, intersectional, Week Zero game – and for which team.
The Pirates will try to even the score against the Titans.
Not just by avenging last year’s 17-14 loss, but by getting back to .500 against the Titans who lead the series 8-7 going back to the 2004 season.
Both teams made the 2018 playoffs.
Santa Ynez went 6-5 last season, 3-2 in its first year in the Channel League, to make it to the CIF Southern Section playoffs where they lost in the first round to Covina Northview.
Nipomo is coming off an 8-3 season that included a 5-0 run through the Ocean League to close out the regular season before they fell to Bakersfield Frontier in the opening round of the CIF Central Section playoffs. Nipomo will be a member of the new PAC 4 League this time around.
Both teams have veteran coaches; Tony Dodge is beginning his fifth season leading the Titans’ program while Josh McClurg enters his eighth season at the Pirates’ helm.
“Whenever we play Nipomo, It is always a battle,” said McClurg.
Nipomo was down 14-10 in last year’s game when Nipomo’s Anthony Perez intercepted a Juan Sanchez pass and returned it for the game-winning score.
Sanchez, a senior star on the offensive and defensive lines, took over at quarterback after starter Anthony Gills went down with an injury at the end of the first quarter.
Bennett Redell was called up for the Pirates’ second game and took over as the starter a week later.
Gills returned in the Pirates’ eighth game with Redell and Gills spitting time the rest of the way.
Both are back this year with Redell moving into the starter’s role with Gills starting at running back.
Meanwhile, Logan Ast took over as the JV quarterback after Redell’s call-up. Ast, now a senior, will join the others in the backfield. Gills and Ast will also see some time at wide receiver.
And Dean Tipolt returns at running back giving the Pirates the talent and experience to mix up their attack.
Brayden Groshart is also back for his third year as the Titans’ starting quarterback.
At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Groshart has the experience, size and arm strength to make him a threat to run or pass.
Groshart could also line up at running back with sophomore 5-11, 150-pound Nate Reese moving in under center.
Reese will spend most of his time at wide receiver where he was Groshart’s top target last year.
Declan Coles is also back at receiver with Keyshawn Pu’a, Zach Plunk and Nicholas Dostal set at running back.
Defensive end Tyler Germani will anchor Pirates’ defensive line. The senior was first team All-League and a member of the All-Area defense last year. Germani and senior Tao Kingsley will work both sides of the line.
Tipolt, another All-League player will be back as the middle linebacker with Jacob Davies outside.
Groshart will anchor the Titans’ defensive line along with Dostal, Joel Mireles and Vinnie Hernandez.
Pu’s, Jesse Garza and Augie Guerrero are set at linebacker.
Once again the teams are evenly matched and as McClurg said – “it’s always a battle with Nipomo.”
The battle kicks off at 7 p.m.