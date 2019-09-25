Blayne Twisselman is a familiar face on the local rodeo scene.
The Templeton High School cowboy has been a regular team roping competitor at the annual Santa Maria Elks Mini Rodeo.
Twisselman earned a team roping spot in the 2018 California High School State Rodeo Finals, continuing a Twisselman family tradition.
League realignment means major changes for the Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez football programs. Will this spur a move to the CIF Central Section?
League realignment is coming. That means big changes for the Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez football programs.
The Templeton senior will be seen in a different sport when Twisselman anchors the Eagles’ defense as they host the Santa Ynez Pirates on Friday night.
The linebacker has 45 tackles on the year to lead the Templeton defense.
It is another tough test for the Pirates in their final preseason game before the Channel League football season begins.
The Pirates (2-2) are looking to bounce back after a tough 36-13 loss at San Luis Obispo last week that snapped Santa Ynez’s two-game winning streak.
League realignment is usually good for some teams and bad for others.
The Eagles (3-1) are also looking to get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season last week, 23-20, at Madera Liberty.
On paper, head coach Don Crow's Eagles have the edge.
The Eagles are No. 235 in the latest MaxPreps statewide rankings while the Pirates are listed at 468.
But the games aren’t played on paper as Templeton knows only too well.
The Eagles were heavily favored last week against Liberty, the No. 481 team, only to give up 10 unanswered fourth-quarter points that turned a 20-13 lead into their first loss.
The Eagles’ offense revolves around junior quarterback Tyler Kaschewski.
Kaschewski is Templeton’s leading rusher, having gained 684 yards on the ground on 62 carries — good for a 10.2 yard average — while scoring 11 touchdowns.
But Kaschewski isn’t a one-man band.
Running backs Michael Avery and Joshua Berna give the Eagles solid alternatives to their star quarterback; Avery has gained 295 yards on 48 carries and scored three touchdowns while Berna has four touchdowns and has gained 260 yards on 39 carries through four games.
Another dilemma for head coach Josh McClurg's Pirates — if they concentrate on shutting down the run game, Kaschewski will go to the air.
He’s 20-for-33 with no interceptions and three touchdowns on the year including a 7-for-13 night with one touchdown in last week’s loss.
You have free articles remaining.
The Pirates can also mix things up.
Junior quarterback Bennett Redell leads a potent attack with Anthony Gills as the featured rusher.
Gills has scored six offensive touchdowns on the year — and one more on defense after a pick six against Carpinteria — with 397 yards rushing on 49 carries, an average of just over 99 yards per game.
Redell, Logan Ast and Dean Tipolt will also be counted on to carry some of the rushing load.
Through the air, Redell is 45-for-75 with six touchdowns and six interceptions, gaining 622 yards.
Gills is also one of the Pirates’ leading receivers with nine catches for 164 yards.
Lars Ladinig and Camron Prendergast are Redell’s favorite targets, both with 11 passes caught with Ladinig gaining 207 yards and scoring three touchdowns while Prendergast has picked up 144 yards and two scores.
Ast, Tipolt and Brayden McCoy will also see Redell passes coming their way.
Kicker Quincy Valle is 8-of-10 in point after kicks while Nico Rocha is 1-for-1 on PATs and is also 1-for-1 on field goals, hitting a 38-yard shot against Santa Maria.
Tipolt, Ast and Tyler Germani will be the key to stopping the Eagles high-flying offense which has been averaging better than 42 points a game.
Tipolt, the middle linebacker, leads the Pirates with 33 tackles; outside linebackers Ast and Christian Shaw are second with 25 tackles apiece.
Free safety Jacob Davies has 21 tackles to his credit while defensive end Germani, who leads the team with five quarterback sacks, defensive tackle Brandon Welby and strong safety Tanner Padfield each has 18 tackles.
Joining Twisselman on the Eagles’ swarming defense are seven players with between 28 and 21 tackles; Cody Blankenship (28 tackles), Dylan Ice (27), Avery (26), Chase Richards (24), Mason Barbour (23), Jacob Emanuelson (22) and Robbie Doty (21).
After the Templeton game, it’s five straight weeks of Channel League play beginning with Santa Ynez hosting Lompoc on Friday, Oct. 4.