Downtown Solvang will be packed Friday afternoon.
More than just the usual tourists will be lining the streets.
Family, friends and fans of the Santa Ynez Pirates will be on hand as the Pirates officially kick off Homecoming weekend with their annual sports parade down Copenhagen Drive, just hours before their Homecoming game against the Cabrillo Conquistadores.
"Pirate Pride” will be on full display with the varsity and junior varsity football teams leading the way, filling two large flatbed trailers, with the Santa Ynez Valley’s regional high school’s cheerleaders and band performing right behind.
The Homecoming queen and king candidates will ride the downtown route in convertibles just hours before the official results are made public at halftime of the night’s football game.
Members of the girls volleyball, girls tennis and girls golf teams traditionally join in along with players and coaches from other Pirates teams.
After the parade, the crowd will move over to the high school stadium where the Pirates (2-5, 0-2 Channel League) will try to snap a four-game losing streak.
Santa Ynez opened the league season with a loss to the Lompoc Braves two weeks ago and a defeat against the Santa Barbara Dons last week.
The Braves and Dons are the both undefeated (2-0) in league games and they’ll meet Friday night at Lompoc High’s Huyck Stadium in a game that will likely determine the league’s champion.
That leaves the other four schools — Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez — to battle it out for third place and the Channel League’s final guaranteed CIF Southern Section playoff spot.
For the Pirates, the battle for third place begins Friday against the winless Conquistadores (0-7, 0-2).
The Conqs are led by junior quarterback Zach Ramos who has completed 60 of 114 passes for 722 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions for an offense that is averaging about nine points a game,
Mykul Guillory has also spent time at quarterback, completed six of 24 passes for 79 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Running back JJ Lombrana leads the rushing attack with 279 yards and two touchdowns on 62 carries.
Trey Robison, Ramos and Guillory will also contribute to the running game.
Cade McNamee, with five touchdown catches, is the team’s leading receiver.
McNamee has caught 18 passes for 330 yards.
Hunter Barthel (20 catches, 185 yards) and Tony Boneck (18/210) are Ramos’ other key receivers.
Patrick Durham (55 tackles) and Robison (51 tackles) led the Conqs’ defense.
The Pirates have had a more potent offense.
Led by junior quarterback Bennett Redell, the Pirates are averaging about 20 points a game.
Senior Anthony Gills is the leading rusher with seven touchdowns, gaining 451 yards on 75 carries.
Redell is second in rushing with 139 yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns.
Logan Ast and Dean Tipolt will also be counted on to help push the running game.
Redell has thrown seven touchdown passes – three each to Lars Ladinig and Camron Prendergast and one to Ast.
Tipolt and Tyler Germani lead the Santa Ynez defense.
The Homecoming parade begins at 1:30 p.m.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m.